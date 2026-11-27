Lionel Messi (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo greet each other prior Riyadh All-Star XI vs Paris Saint-Germain FC at King Fahd Stadium.

Lionel Messi (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo greet each other prior Riyadh All-Star XI vs Paris Saint-Germain FC at King Fahd Stadium.

Ronaldo and Messi poised to play together on the same team for the first time ever

Lionel Messi is confirmed, and Cristiano Ronaldo has been invited to play in Carlos Tevez's farewell match at La Bombonera on December 20

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could share a team for the first time in their careers when they attend Carlos Tevez's farewell match in Buenos Aires on December 20.

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The former Argentina striker has confirmed Messi's participation and expressed confidence that Ronaldo will also accept an invitation, although the Portuguese forward's involvement remains unconfirmed.

Tevez hopes to reunite former teammates

Tevez, 42, revealed on Thursday that Messi would be part of the testimonial at Boca Juniors' iconic La Bombonera stadium. He is also hopeful of bringing Ronaldo into the same lineup, potentially creating one of football's most remarkable reunions.

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The former striker has a personal connection with both players, having represented Argentina alongside Messi and played with Ronaldo at Manchester United. The pair were teammates at Old Trafford, with the Portuguese forward famously celebrating a goal alongside Tevez against Al-Hilal in Riyadh in January 2008.

Messi and Ronaldo have spent much of their careers on opposing sides, particularly during their respective spells at Barcelona and Real Madrid. Their rivalry produced countless memorable encounters in El Clasico, making the prospect of seeing them combine for the same team an unusual spectacle.

Football legends set to gather in Buenos Aires

Tevez's farewell match will be staged at La Bombonera, the stadium of the club where he began his professional career. He returned to Boca Juniors in 2018 and remained there until retiring from professional football in 2022.

Several other high-profile names are expected to participate in the occasion, including Italian goalkeeping great Gianluigi Buffon, Argentine midfielder Juan Roman Riquelme and former England defender Rio Ferdinand.

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However, Ronaldo's participation is yet to be confirmed, meaning the possibility of the two biggest rivals of their generation sharing a team remains dependent on the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward accepting the invitation.