Following a painful defeat to Leeds United, Xabi Alonso's Chelsea face Nottingham Forest needing an immediate response. Discover the three tactical and physical keys Chelsea must execute to secure three points.

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Chelsea’s collapse against Leeds United at Stamford Bridge exposed uncomfortable cracks in Xabi Alonso’s debut Premier League campaign.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s trip to face a Nottingham Forest side led up front by former Blues striker Liam Delap, Alonso rejected the label of a "fragile" squad, insisting instead that his players experienced a "fragile moment" that must trigger an immediate response.

Friday night football in Nottingham. 🔜 #CFC | #NFOCHE https://t.co/KmhKSUebuO — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 27, 2026

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With Moises Caicedo passed fit after returning to training, but Maxence Lacroix still sidelined and top scorer Joao Pedro ruled out with a thigh injury, Chelsea cannot afford another lapse.

Based on Alonso’s pre-match diagnosis, these are the three non-negotiables Chelsea must execute tonight.

1. Reclaim the Basics and Win the Physical Battle

Alonso was blunt about why Chelsea unraveled in the second half against Leeds: they abandoned fundamental competitive standards and lost the physical duels.

Against a Forest side built around direct, physical transitions and featuring Liam Delap looking to punish his former club, matching the Premier League’s physical threshold is survival.

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Xabi Alonso speaking to the media

"On Saturday, we missed not just players but many basics to compete in the game," Alonso admitted. "We missed it in the second half against Leeds, but that's behind us, it's analysed and we don't forget that game. In the future, we'll say those standards are not acceptable at this level."

Having Caicedo back in midfield gives Chelsea a vital ball-winner, yet Alonso stressed that competitiveness across the entire pitch is mandatory: "That's the standard of the Premier League."

"It's an important thing we have spoken about, and we need to do much better because if you don't, you're not able to control important situations in the game. It's one for today and for the rest of the season that we need to be more competitive in that part. If not, we will have problems. It's clear, now we have to execute it."

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2. Embrace the Chaos

One of the hardest adjustments for Alonso since arriving in England has been accepting that Premier League matches rarely follow a neat tactical script.

Away from home under the Friday night lights, momentum swings are inevitable and Chelsea’s inability to manage chaos cost them dearly last weekend.

Penders with the howler

"You need to be able to deal with intense, chaotic situations when you are playing at home and away," Alonso explained. "It's very difficult for me, and I found it from the first day, to have absolute control of all the games. You will have to be a top, top, top team to reach that, and we need to be able to deal with that."

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With Lacroix still short of match fitness in defense, Chelsea’s backline must prioritise composure and game management during Forest’s high-tempo spells rather than overplaying in dangerous areas.

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3. Build the Attack Around Emegha in Joao Pedro’s Absence

With João Pedro still unavailable, Chelsea’s biggest tactical puzzle is replacing his link-up play and goal threat. The silver lining from the Leeds defeat was the debut impact of 23-year-old striker Emmanuel Emegha, who marked his first appearance with a clinical finish.

Alonso has already signaled that unlocking Emegha’s vertical power will be central to Chelsea’s game plan tonight:

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Former Strasbourg's Emanuel Emegha | Imago

"Yeah, he did really well. I think that in the first half we were able to exploit his qualities. He’s so powerful, he creates problems to the defenders when he has so much space. He scored a very good strike, so it was great for him to have that feeling on his first game, and we need to keep going."