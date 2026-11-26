Man who became a father at 16 celebrates as daughter surprises him at his workshop in NYSC uniform

Content creator Lucky Imueko shared an emotional moment on Instagram as his daughter walked into his mechanic workshop in her NYSC uniform to salute him after graduating.

Content creator Lucky Imueko became a father when he was just 16.

His daughter surprised him at his mechanic workshop in her NYSC uniform.

Imueko celebrated her graduation, describing himself as a proud father.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Content creator Lucky Imueko is celebrating a milestone his younger self might have found hard to imagine as his daughter, whom he had at 16, has visited him in her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) uniform.

In a video shared on Instagram on Thursday, 26 November, the daughter is seen walking into his mechanic workshop unannounced in her NYSC uniform and saluting him, to his obvious surprise.

"I became a father at the age of 16, and with the help of God, she is now a graduate," he wrote in the caption. He described one of the greatest joys of fatherhood as watching children grow, overcome challenges and reach important milestones. "Today, my daughter came home in her NYSC uniform to salute me," he said, adding that words could not fully express how proud and fulfilled he felt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He followed up with an emotional prayer for his daughter, telling her she had taken another important step in life, and invited followers to share the joy.

Fans filled the comments with congratulations, praising both the daughter and a father who, they said, took on responsibility at an age when he was still a dependent himself.

Imueko has not shared his daughter's name, age or where she served. He also hasn't said how he supported her education, as well as how he balanced fatherhood with his career at a young age.

READ ALSO: Search for missing graduate ends after younger brother leads residents to where he buried him in family backyard