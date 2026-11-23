Rivers hit six, Barau score five — But THIS team has the MOST goals in the NPFL

A record-breaking NPFL matchday 14 saw big wins for Rivers United and Barau FC, but Plateau United surprisingly leads the entire league with 23 goals scored despite sitting seventh in the standings.

A record-breaking 23 goals were scored across all 10 matches in the NPFL matchday 14, the most ever, an average of 2.3 per game.

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But nearly half of the entire game week goals came just in two fixtures - Rivers United’s 6-0 thrashing of Niger Tornadoes, featuring a hattrick from Samson Olasupo and Barau FC’s 5-0 demolition of Inter Lagos, featuring another hattrick from Joseph Atule.

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When Rivers smashed six past Tornadoes and Barau put five goals beyond Inter, most NPFL fans would have assumed one of those clubs now leads the scoring charts. They don't.

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The league's highest-scoring team after 14 rounds is actually Plateau United.

Plateau United (Photo Credit: Plateau United/X)

Despite sitting seventh on the table, Plateau United have scored 23 goals, more than any other side in the division. It is a statistic that perfectly captures the unpredictability of this season's NPFL campaign.

Plateau United: Goals galore, defensive worries

With 23 goals in 14 matches, Plateau United boast the league's most potent attack, averaging 1.64 goals per game. The problem? They have also conceded 18 times.

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That imbalance helps explain why the Jos club remains outside the top four despite outscoring every other team in the league.

Plateau United are the top scorers this season.

Their latest outing summed up their season perfectly, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Ranchers Bees despite once again finding the back of the net.

For all their attacking quality, the defensive frailties continue to hold them back.

#EUROMATCHNPFL standings... The champions @Rangers_Intl keep their place at the 🔝 Abia clubs remain in the bottom-four #NPFL27 https://t.co/bl6fqqNQ41 — EUROMATCH-NPFL (@NigeriaPFL) November 22, 2026

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Rivers United are the real threat

If goals scored alone determined league positions, Rivers United would already be favourites.

Finidi George's side moved to 22 goals in just 13 matches following their stunning 6-0 demolition of Niger Tornadoes in Port Harcourt.

Yema and Finidi George at Rivers United.

That gives them the best goals-per-game ratio among the league's top scorers at 1.69 per match. Even more impressive is what they are doing at the other end.

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Rivers United have conceded only six goals all season, giving them a formidable +16 goal difference. With a game in hand on several rivals, they look increasingly like the most complete side in the division.

While Plateau United score more, Rivers United (surprisingly) score almost as freely and defend far better. That combination could prove decisive in the title race.

Rangers showing champion credentials

Defending champions Enugu Rangers sit atop the NPFL standings and continue to combine efficiency with consistency.

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Their 2-0 victory over Shooting Stars took their season tally to 20 goals from just 13 matches, maintaining an excellent scoring rate of 1.54 goals per game.

Rangers celebrate.

Unlike some of the league's entertainers, Rangers have found the balance between attack and control, helping them maintain their position at the summit.

For a team chasing back-to-back titles, that balance may be more valuable than simply scoring the most goals.

Bendel Insurance: Entertaining but costly

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No team in the top five embodies chaos quite like Bendel Insurance, also known as the Benin Arsenal.

The Benin club have scored an impressive 21 goals, the third-highest tally in the league, yet they sit sixth because they have also conceded 20.

Bendel Insurance

Their defensive struggles were exposed again on Sunday when Doma United stunned them with a 1-0 victory on their own turf.

With just a +1 goal difference despite scoring so frequently, Insurance remain one of the NPFL's most unpredictable teams.

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Barau FC's five-star statement

Barau FC forced their way into the conversation after an emphatic 5-0 thrashing of Inter Lagos.

Barau FC .

The result lifted the Maliya Boys to 19 goals for the season and into the league's top five attacking sides.

More importantly, it reinforced their status as one of the campaign's surprise packages. Sitting third and scoring freely, Barau are proving they belong among the division's elite.

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The stat that explains the NPFL table

Perhaps the most fascinating number comes from Kano Pillars, who travelled to Lagos to pick all three points against Ikorodu City following a narrow 1-0 win.

Musa created the winner and celebrated in style with his Kano Pillars mates.

The second-placed side have scored only 17 goals, fewer than all five teams on this list. It is another reminder that goals alone do not win league titles.

At the opposite end of the table, Enyimba's struggles in front of goal help explain why they find themselves in the relegation zone.

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Barau's Joseph Atule scored a hattrick.

Sunday served up goals in abundance across the #EUROMATCHNPFL❗ #NPFL27 https://t.co/tB3d5OEGMO — EUROMATCH-NPFL (@NigeriaPFL) November 22, 2026

The joint-record champions have managed just 12 goals in 14 matches, a worrying return for a club of their stature.

NPFL top scorers by team

Plateau United – 23 goals (14 matches) Rivers United – 22 goals (13 matches) Bendel Insurance – 21 goals (14 matches) Enugu Rangers – 20 goals (13 matches) Barau FC – 19 goals (14 matches)

Summary

Plateau United may have the league's highest-scoring attack, but Rivers United look like the more dangerous proposition.

One side scores the most, the other scores almost as much, concedes almost nothing, and has a game in hand.