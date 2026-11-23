'He's more clinical' - Iheanacho rated better than Osimhen as stunning Bursaspor goal reopens Super Eagles debate

Kelechi Iheanacho's 18th goal of the season for Bursaspor has reignited debate over his Super Eagles exclusion, with fans claiming the striker's clinical finishing surpasses Victor Osimhen's following Nigeria's frustrating draw against Tanzania.

Kelechi Iheanacho may not have featured in Nigeria's recent qualifiers, but his latest goal has ensured his name remains firmly in the conversation.

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The Bursaspor forward scored his 18th goal of the season in a 2-0 victory over Sivasspor at the weekend, producing the kind of instinctive finish that has become his trademark.

With one touch in the 19th minute, Iheanacho gave his side the lead and reminded Nigerian fans of the qualities many believe were missing during the Super Eagles' frustrating draw against Tanzania.

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Iheanacho has 18 goals in 15 apps this season.

The timing could hardly have been worse for Eric Chelle.

While supporters were still dissecting Nigeria's dropped points, Iheanacho delivered another clinical moment in front of goal, prompting fresh questions about his omission from the squad.

🔥 GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL! 🐊 KELECHIIIIIIIIIIIIII IHEANACHOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!! 19’ Bursaspor 1-0 Sivasspor | #BSvSS — Bursaspor (@BursasporSk) November 22, 2026

Goal Reopens Super Eagles Debate

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Iheanacho's latest strike takes him to 18 goals and four assists in just 15 appearances this season, a return that places him among Nigeria's most productive forwards anywhere in Europe.

The former Leicester City star was overlooked for the recent international window, with Chelle opting for other attacking options.

Following the Tanzania result, however, many supporters have found themselves wondering whether the 30-year-old's finishing ability could have made the difference.

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'He's More Clinical Than Osimhen'

The goal quickly sparked debate across social media, with some fans going as far as comparing Iheanacho's finishing ability to that of Super Eagles talisman Victor Osimhen.

"He's more clinical than Osimhen," one supporter wrote.

Another added: "KC is more clinical than Osimhen."

If Iheanacho had those chances that Akor and Tolu had, he'd have finished them. By the way, based on clinical finishing, no other strikers apart from Osimhen can smell Kele's back. Even what i have just said is arguable. https://t.co/8WPIX6lYZl — Football Einstein (@Africa_ftbl) November 22, 2026

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Victor Osimhen for Nigeria. (Photo Credit: Osimhen/Instagram)

One fan pointed directly to Nigeria's missed opportunities against Tanzania.

"If Iheanacho had those chances that Akor and Tolu had, he'd have finished them.

"By the way, based on clinical finishing, no other striker apart from Osimhen can smell Kele's back. Even what I have just said is arguable."

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While such comparisons are certain to divide opinion, they highlight the growing frustration among supporters who believe Iheanacho's form deserves greater recognition.

Praise for Iheanacho's Technical Ability

Several fans focused less on the Osimhen comparison and more on the quality of Iheanacho's finishing.

"Lol... Kelechi Iheanacho is a far better finisher than Victor Osimhen. He doesn't have the goals that Osimhen has for Nigeria because he is not the kind of striker that Osimhen is, a fighter.

"But in terms of clinical and technical finishes with those smooth moves, Kelechi Iheanacho is him."

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Another supporter reflected on the striker's youth career and the promise many believed would take him to the very top.

"I'm happy Osimhen reached superstardom but I really thought it'd be Iheanacho reaching those heights too.

"If you watched him in that Under-17 tournament, he was really next up. All the tools in his arsenal. Fast, skillful, eye for a pass and could score free kicks too. A menace."

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Fans Turn Attention to Chelle

Inevitably, the discussion soon turned to the Super Eagles coach.

"Do you understand the level of technical ability required to hit a bubbling pass first time into the far corner that way?

"This was the guy Chelle left out of the Eagles team!"

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Another supporter dismissed criticism of the Turkish second division where Iheanacho currently plays.

"They said he plays in Turkey second division.

"Yet they can't beat Tanzania. Embarrassing."

Others questioned why alternative forwards were selected ahead of the former Manchester City striker.

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"Why would a sensible coach invite Akor to the national team ahead of this guy?

"He's far more intelligent in the box."

A Debate That Refuses to Go Away

Whether Iheanacho is genuinely more clinical than Osimhen is a debate that will continue to divide supporters. What is harder to dispute is his form.

With 18 goals and four assists already this season, the striker is producing numbers that demand attention.

Eric Chelle has defended his Super Eagles tactics.

Every goal increases the pressure on Chelle and strengthens the argument of those calling for a Super Eagles recall.