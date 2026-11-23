Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury confirmed diagnosis of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

British heavyweight Tyson Fury has revealed that he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, admitting he feared ending up in a padded room during the mental health crisis that derailed his career.

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The disclosure features in quotes released ahead of his eponymous Netflix documentary, Tyson Fury, due on November 27, and two weeks before his all-British showdown against Anthony Joshua at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on December 11.

What Fury said

While Fury has spoken openly about depression and bipolar disorder in recent years, the 90-minute film directed by Lucy Wilcox marks the first time the 38-year-old's schizophrenia diagnosis has been discussed publicly.

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Reflecting on his darkest period away from the ring, Fury described the terror of crippling anxiety and severe psychological distress.

"Words can't explain the darkness I was in. I came from the living version of the pits of hellfire," Fury said in the film.

Tyson Fury

"And I 100% thought at times I'd end up in a padded room with the door locked, and that scared me so much."

Post-Klitschko spiral and diagnosis

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The psychological collapse began immediately after Fury achieved his lifelong ambition by ending Wladimir Klitschko's nine-and-a-half-year championship reign via unanimous decision in Düsseldorf on November 28, 2015.

That victory earned Fury the WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight titles, yet he subsequently vacated his belts and spent over two and a half years out of boxing amidst addiction and weight gain that reportedly saw him reach 400 lb.

Former WBO heavyweight champion Tyson Fury | IMAGO

In 2017, two years after toppling Klitschko, Fury sought help from a psychiatrist in London after crippling anxiety and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. The film also reveals a schizophrenia diagnosis, though the timing of that diagnosis has not been made clear.

His wife, Paris, who describes him as a "mild schizophrenic", says in the film that even then the penny didn't drop for her. Wilcox has said Fury himself does not like the word schizophrenia.

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Title resurgence and Joshua showdown

Following his diagnosis, the Gypsy King resumed his career in June 2018 and reclaimed world championship status during his trilogy against Deontay Wilder.

After surviving two knockdowns to earn a split-decision draw with Wilder in December 2018, Fury stopped the American in seven rounds in February 2020 to capture the WBC heavyweight title before winning their third bout by 11th-round knockout in October 2021.

Fury held the WBC belt until May 2024, when he suffered his first professional defeat via split decision to Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh in a bout for the undisputed heavyweight championship, followed by a unanimous decision loss in their December 2024 rematch.