CAS has reportedly handed the AFCON 2025 title to the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is reportedly set to rule in Morocco's favour and confirm the Atlas Lions as winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), upholding the decision that stripped Senegal of the title.

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Spanish daily Marca reported today, November 23, that the Lausanne-based tribunal has finalised its verdict following months of deliberation, ahead of an official announcement scheduled for tomorrow afternoon.

Rabat final walk-off

The legal battle stems from chaotic stoppage-time scenes during the January 18 final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, where Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala disallowed a Senegal goal via VAR and awarded Morocco a late penalty with the score at 0-0.

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Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw led his players off the pitch into the dressing room in protest without the referee's authorisation, halting play for roughly 14 minutes before forward Sadio Mané persuaded his teammates to return.

Once play resumed, Senegal goalkeeper Édouard Mendy saved Brahim Díaz's Panenka penalty attempt, and midfielder Pape Gueye scored in extra time to secure a 1-0 victory on the pitch.

Millions Senegal Walked Away With After AFCON 2025 Triumph Over Morocco

Conflicting CAF rulings

Following a formal complaint from the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, the CAF Disciplinary Board ruled on January 28 to issue fines and suspensions to both sides while dismissing Morocco's protest and leaving Senegal as champions.

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Thiaw received a five-match ban alongside two-match suspensions for Senegal forwards Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaïla Sarr, while Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi was handed a two-match ban and midfielder Ismaël Saibari received a three-match suspension.

Morocco appealed the dismissal on February 3, and on March 17 the CAF Appeals Board set aside the earlier verdict under Articles 82 and 84 of the competition regulations, which stipulate that any team leaving the field before the end of a match without the referee's permission forfeits the fixture.

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The Appeals Board recorded a 3-0 forfeit victory for Morocco and transferred the trophy, prompting the Senegalese Football Federation to file an appeal with CAS on March 25 on the grounds that the referee had allowed the match to resume and conclude.

While CAS confirmed today that it has notified all parties ahead of tomorrow's formal publication, Marca reports that the panel has sided with CAF's regulatory framework to keep the title in Rabat.

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What the ruling means

Confirming the ruling secures Morocco's second AFCON crown, ending a 50-year wait since their lone previous triumph in 1976 in Ethiopia and easing the memory of their 2-1 final defeat to Tunisia in 2004.

Senegal, who have continued to display their championship medals throughout the dispute, drop back to a single continental title from their 2021 penalty shootout victory over Egypt in Yaoundé, alongside previous final defeats in 2002 and 2019.