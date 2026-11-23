Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta shared results of the test David Raya underwent after his injury against Newcastle.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that goalkeeper David Raya will not require surgery on his injured shoulder, easing fears of a prolonged absence for the Premier League leaders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The update delivers a major boost to the Gunners ahead of a critical week, with Arteta's side sitting six points clear of Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City at the summit of the standings.

What Arteta said

Raya sustained the shoulder injury following a collision with Newcastle United forward William Osula during Saturday's 2-2 draw at St James' Park, forcing his substitution in the 68th minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The severity of the pain Raya displayed on the pitch initially triggered fears of a long-term lay-off, prompting an MRI scan upon the squad's return to London.

Arteta addressed the media today, November 23, confirming that preliminary medical assessments had ruled out an operation.

"The first test we have done shows something that is much more encouraging," Arteta stated, describing the setback as "less serious than initially thought".

"With the pain he was showing immediately after the action, we were all quite worried, but he seems to be better than what we expected; there's no need of surgery, which was the main fear," he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kepa steps in for pivotal fixtures

While Raya has been ruled out of tomorrow's UEFA Champions League fixture against Borussia Dortmund at the Emirates Stadium, he has not been ruled out of Sunday's league clash with Manchester City.

Backup goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who replaced Raya on Saturday, will man the sticks against the German side while medical staff conduct further tests to determine Raya's availability for the weekend.

"Everybody needs to be ready because these things happen," Arteta noted regarding Arrizabalaga and third-choice stopper Illan Meslier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defensive cornerstone

Avoiding a lengthy absence for the 31-year-old preserves the foundation of Arsenal's defensive structure.

Since arriving from Brentford in 2023, Raya has captured three consecutive Premier League Golden Glove awards, joining Pepe Reina and Joe Hart as the only goalkeepers to achieve the feat.

He claimed the 2023/24 prize with 16 clean sheets, shared the 2024/25 accolade with Nottingham Forest's Matz Sels on 13 shutouts, and secured the 2025/26 award outright with 19 clean sheets as Arsenal ended a 22-year league title drought.