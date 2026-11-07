Advertisement
Super Eagles

Osimhen OUT, but Chelle still brutally ignores Iheanacho, Orban and Ilenikhena

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 15:38 - 07 November 2026
George Ilenikhena celebrates his first goal for Nigeria.
George Ilenikhena celebrates his first goal for Nigeria.
Victor Osimhen's injury opened the door for new faces in Nigeria's attack, but head coach Eric Chelle shocked supporters by ignoring Kelechi Iheanacho, Gift Orban, and George Ilenikhena for crucial AFCON qualifiers.
Advertisement

  • Victor Osimhen's injury opened the door for new faces in Nigeria's attack.

Advertisement

  • Kelechi Iheanacho, Gift Orban and George Ilenikhena were all left out of Chelle's squad.

  • Raphael Onyedika and goalkeeper Maduka Okoye also failed to make the final list.

  • Fans have questioned several selections and omissions in the 24-man squad.

Advertisement

Eric Chelle has named his squad for Nigeria's crucial 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures against Tanzania, but the biggest talking point is not who made the list. It is who did not.

With Victor Osimhen sidelined after undergoing knee surgery, many expected some of Nigeria's most in-form forwards to receive opportunities. Instead, Chelle's 24-man squad has left supporters stunned.

Eric Chelle and Alex Iwobi in Europe. | Instagram

Among the most surprising omissions are Kelechi Iheanacho, Gift Orban and George Ilenikhena, three players many believed were strong candidates to fill the void left by Osimhen.

Advertisement

Iheanacho's Form Not Enough

READ ALSO:  Nigeria's Maduka Okoye Concedes Twice Again as Udinese Sink to Bottom of Serie A

Perhaps the biggest shock concerns Kelechi Iheanacho.

The experienced striker has enjoyed a remarkable resurgence this season and recently reminded Nigerians of his quality by scoring on his return to the Super Eagles setup.

Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates his latest goal.
Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates his latest goal.
Advertisement

Many expected the Senior Man to be one of the first names considered following Osimhen's injury. Instead, Chelle opted to look elsewhere.

Orban and Ilenikhena Miss Out

Gift Orban's exclusion is equally surprising. The striker has been among the goals this season and remains one of Nigeria's most exciting attacking options.

Gift Orban scores his eighth of the seasom for Amedspor.
Gift Orban scores his eighth of the seasom for Amedspor.

George Ilenikhena also failed to make the cut despite impressing during his first taste of international football.

Advertisement

The young forward, often described as Nigeria's "next Osimhen", had been widely tipped to earn another opportunity after his encouraging introduction to the national team. Instead, Chelle has chosen a different direction.

George Ilenikhena celebrates his first goal for Nigeria.
George Ilenikhena celebrates his first goal for Nigeria.

Onyedika and Okoye Dropped

The surprises did not stop in attack. Raphael Onyedika, who has been producing strong performances at club level, was also omitted from the squad.

In goal, Maduka Okoye was left out after recent appearances for Udinese.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: You were wrong - Brazil coach feared Nigeria's power, but got destroyed by Flamingos football

Onyedika confronts referee || Imago

Francis Uzoho returns to the squad alongside Stanley Nwabali and Arthur Okonkwo.

The Squad

  • Goalkeepers: Arthur Okonkwo, Francis Uzoho, Stanley Nwabali

  • Defenders: Bruno Onyemaechi, Ola Aina, Benjamin Fredricks, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Chibuike Nwaiwu, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Abdullahi Bewene

  • Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Alhassan Yusuf, Tochukwu Nnadi, Samson Tijani, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Mubarak Suleiman

  • Forwards: Moses Simon, Taiwo Awoniyi, Akor Adams, Ademola Lookman, Tolu Arokodare, Moses Usor

Advertisement

Fans React

The reaction from supporters was swift and brutal.

Many questioned why Iheanacho, Orban and Ilenikhena were ignored despite their recent performances.

One fan asked:

"Where is Maduka Okoye?"

Advertisement

Another wrote:

"Iheanacho don retire?"

A supporter unhappy with the attacking options said:

"It will be very difficult to get goals with that attack. What happened to George Ilenikhena, Gift Orban and Kelechi Iheanacho?"

Advertisement

Others even suggested the list may have been influenced by factors beyond football.

"Why do I feel like this list is manipulated? Because Eric Chelle can do better than this."

READ ALSO: Osimhen's surgery is successful, but Nigeria still has one problem

Must-Win Matches

Advertisement

Nigeria host Tanzania in Uyo on 13 November before travelling to Zanzibar for the return fixture four days later.

The Super Eagles currently sit second in Group L and need positive results to strengthen their chances of securing qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Osimhen and Lookman have had fantastic understanding on the pitch, contributing to six goals.
Osimhen and Lookman had fantastic understanding on the pitch, contributing to six goals at AFCON.

However, before a ball is kicked, Chelle already has a battle on his hands.

He must now convince Nigerian fans that the players he selected are better options than the stars he left at home.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
First official American Football in Nigeria
Sports
15.03.2016
1st official American Football game in Nigeria
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
The Flamingos have done what no African team has ever done before, conquering the world after a stunning run to the title.
Sports
07.11.2026
Nigeria Beat Japan to Win Historic FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Title
Who is Portugal's new captain? Cristiano Ronaldo replacement confirmed
Sports
07.11.2026
Who is Portugal's new captain? Cristiano Ronaldo replacement confirmed
Calvin Bassey and Jochim Andersen honoured by Fulham | IMAGO
Sports
07.11.2026
Fulham honour Super Eagles star Bassey on Premier League milestone
Nottingham Forest vs Man City: Maresca's men hand massive advantage to Arsenal as Delap finally arrives
Sports
07.11.2026
Nottingham Forest vs Man City: Maresca's men hand massive advantage to Arsenal as Delap finally arrives
Gift Orban and another Nigerian forward nearly punish Galatasary for Osimhen absence
Sports
07.11.2026
Gift Orban and another Nigerian forward nearly punish Galatasary for Osimhen absence
Victor Osimhen|| imago
Sports
07.11.2026
Galatasaray can now survive without Osimhen - Turkish expert declares

Signing in with Google...