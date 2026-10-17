100 heartfelt forgiveness and apology messages to send your ex and finally find peace

Forgive an Ex Day: 100 heartfelt messages to forgive your ex and finally find peace.

Forgive an Ex Day: 100 heartfelt messages to forgive your ex and finally find peace.

I will advise you to lock up, but if you must forgive and forget, here are 100 forgiveness messages you can send to that ex. Goodluck!

On October 17, 2018, Mark Anthony decided the world needed a day dedicated to forgiving exes. The name might ring a bell for anyone who grew up singing the nursery rhyme about a certain Mark Anthony who rode a bicycle with Cecilia.

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One would wonder if Cecilia did him dirty and broke his heart, and now we all have to bear the load of cheating, lying, narcissistic and manipulative exes. Sadly, we have no evidence or juicy backstory to report, but we can be very certain that this Mark Anthony is not the same as our nursery rhyme character.

And oh, of course, not all exes are bad (not an excuse to remain friends!). Now, on a serious note, there are some people you stop talking to but never completely stop thinking about.

An old message pops up in your gallery, a song you both loved comes on, or you remember an argument that ended a relationship you once thought would last forever. Suddenly, you are thinking about someone you haven't spoken to in months or even years.

Maybe you were the one who got hurt. Perhaps you said things you wish you could take back. Or maybe the relationship simply fell apart, leaving both of you with questions neither person knew how to answer.

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That is the point of Forgive an Ex Day: an opportunity to reflect on the relationships that shaped us, the mistakes we made and the people we are still learning to forgive.

If you are struggling to find the right words, these 100 heartfelt forgiveness messages can help you express regret, make peace, apologise or let go with grace. Whether you hope to rebuild a friendship (eye roll…this writer objects!), reconnect romantically (ugh!) or simply move forward without bitterness, there is a message for you.

100 forgiveness messages to send your ex

Apology messages to send your ex

Forgiveness messages to send your ex when you want to apologise

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I have thought about how things ended, and I know I did some things wrong. I was hurt, but that does not excuse everything I said or did. I am sorry.

I wish I had handled some things differently when we were together. I cannot go back and change them, but I can admit where I messed up. I hope you can forgive me someday.

I know an apology will not change what happened between us, but I still owe you one. You deserved better from me in some moments, and I am genuinely sorry.

I am not texting because I want us to get back together. I just do not like the thought of leaving things the way they are without admitting my own mistakes. I am sorry for my part in everything.

Looking back, I can see how my actions hurt you, even when that was not what I intended. I should have listened more and been less concerned with proving my point. I am sorry.

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We both had our issues, but I do not want to hide behind what you did wrong to avoid talking about my own mistakes. I could have been a better partner to you.

I was so focused on how you hurt me that I did not always stop to consider how I was hurting you too. I am sorry for that.

I know we cannot undo what happened, and I am not asking you to forget it. I just want you to know that I have thought about it, and I regret the ways I let you down.

There are things I said during our arguments that I would never say to you now. I was angry, but you did not deserve all of that. I am sorry.

I do not expect you to respond to this, but I wanted to apologise properly. Whatever happened between us, I never wanted you to leave the relationship feeling like you were not enough.

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Forgiveness messages for an ex who hurt you

Forgiveness messages for an ex who hurt you

What happened between us hurt me more than I ever admitted. I spent a long time being angry about it, but I do not want to keep carrying that anger. I am ready to let it go.

I was genuinely hurt by the way you treated me, and I will not pretend otherwise. But I also do not want what happened with you to make me bitter towards everyone else. I hope we can both move on.

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I gave you my trust, and it hurt when you broke it. I cannot say I have forgotten everything, but I no longer want to spend my days being angry about it.

For a long time, I kept replaying our last conversations in my head, thinking about what I should have said. I am tired of having those arguments with you in my mind. I want my peace back.

I wish you had been honest with me when things started changing instead of letting me find out the hard way. That hurt, and I am still making sense of it. But I do not wish you any harm.

I am not going to tell you that everything is fine because it was not. You hurt me, and it took time to get over it. Still, I am choosing to leave the anger behind.

I hope you understand one day that the way you treated me affected how I saw myself. I have had to unlearn some of the things I started believing about myself while we were together. I forgive you, but I will not go back.

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I wanted an explanation from you for so long. Eventually, I realised that I might never get one that makes sense to me. I am done waiting for it to move on with my life.

I will not pretend I was happy with how things ended, but I do not hate you. We had good moments, too, and I am choosing to remember the relationship honestly instead of letting the bad parts define everything.

You do not have to apologise for me to decide that I no longer want to be angry with you. I am doing this for myself, not because what happened was okay.

READ NEXT: 5 reasons people still sleep with their exes and how they can move on

Messages to an ex you still love

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Forgiveness messages for an ex you still love

I would be lying if I said I no longer have feelings for you. I do, but I also know that missing you does not automatically mean we should be together again.

Some days, I still want to tell you about things that happen to me. Then I remember that we are no longer those people to each other. I am learning to accept that, even when it is hard.

I still care about you, and I probably will for a while. But I am beginning to understand that love is not always enough to make a relationship work. I hope we both find the kind of love we need.

A part of me wishes things had worked out differently. I wanted more time with you, more memories and a different ending. But I cannot keep living in the version of our relationship that exists only in my head.

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I do not know if I will ever stop wondering what our lives would look like if we had made different choices. I just know that I cannot keep waiting for that version of us to happen.

I have not stopped caring about you just because we broke up. I am simply learning how to care about you without expecting you to be part of my life.

There are moments when I miss you so much that I almost forget why we broke up. Then I remember everything we went through, and I know why we had to make that decision.

I wish I could switch off my feelings for you as easily as I deleted our pictures. Unfortunately, that is not how it works. I am getting there, though, one day at a time.

I hope you know that what we had was real to me. Even though we did not get the ending I wanted, I do not regret every part of loving you.

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I still love some things about you, and I am still hurt by some things you did. Both can be true. I am trying to make peace with that instead of forcing myself to feel only one thing.

Forgiveness messages after a painful breakup

Forgiveness messages after a painful breakup

Our breakup was messy, and I know we both said things we cannot take back. I do not want us to keep remembering each other only through the worst moments of our relationship.

I wish our last conversation had gone differently. I wish we had been kinder to each other, even if we knew we were not going to stay together. But I hope we can both move forward now.

We spent so much time trying to prove who was right that we forgot we were two people who once loved each other. I am sorry things got that bad between us.

I hated how everything ended, especially because I never imagined we would become people who could barely speak to each other. I am ready to stop being angry about it.

I do not think either of us handled the breakup perfectly. We were hurt, we were angry, and we did what we thought we needed to do at the time. I hope we can leave that chapter behind.

Sometimes I remember how we used to laugh together, and it is strange knowing we ended up here. I wish things had worked out, but I hope life is good to you.

I am sorry for the things I did to make an already painful situation worse. We were both struggling, but that does not mean we had to hurt each other the way we did.

I do not want to keep telling our story as if one of us was completely innocent and the other was completely wrong. We both had our moments, and I am ready to let the past stay in the past.

I hope the next time you think of me, you remember more than the arguments and the breakup. We had good times, too, and I would hate for all of that to disappear because things ended badly.

We did not get the ending we wanted, but I do not want to spend the rest of my life being angry about it. I hope you find happiness, even if it is with someone else.

Short forgiveness messages for your ex

Short forgiveness messages for your ex

No hard feelings anymore. I hope life is treating you well.

I am sorry for my part in how things ended. I genuinely wish you the best.

What happened hurt, but I do not hate you. I hope we both find peace.

I am letting go of the anger, not pretending nothing happened.

We did not work out, but I do not regret every moment we shared.

I hope you are happy, even if I am no longer the person you share that happiness with.

I forgive you for the hurt, and I hope you can forgive me for mine.

I think we have both been through enough. I hope we can move on without carrying any more bitterness.

I have made peace with how things ended. I hope you have, too.

We are strangers now, but I will always wish you well.

Messages for closure after a breakup

Forgiveness messages when you want closure, not reconciliation

I wanted things to work out between us, but I have accepted that they did not. I am not reaching out to reopen anything. I just want to leave the past without any more anger.

I have finally stopped waiting for you to say the things I needed to hear. I wish you had said them, but I cannot keep putting my life on hold because you did not.

I do not think we need to become friends again or pretend we can pick up where we left off. I just hope we can both look back on what happened without wishing each other pain.

For a while, I thought moving on meant I had to forget you completely. Now I know I can remember what happened without wanting to go back. I am finally okay with that.

I am not looking for another conversation about what went wrong. We have had enough of those. I just wanted to say that I have let go of the resentment, and I hope you can do the same.

I used to think I needed you to understand my side before I could move on. I do not feel that way anymore. I know what I experienced, and that is enough for me to make peace with it.

I forgive you, but I also know why we cannot be together. Those two things do not cancel each other out.

I have accepted that the apology I wanted might never come. That was difficult to admit, but I am no longer waiting for it before allowing myself to be happy.

I hope one day we can both talk about our relationship without feeling the need to defend ourselves. Until then, I am happy to leave things where they are.

I am grateful that I have reached a point where I can wish you well without secretly hoping you will come back. That feels like progress to me.

READ NEXT: 5 underrated ways to be unforgettable to all your ex girlfriends

Messages to send if you want to reconnect with your ex

Forgiveness messages if you want to reconnect with your ex

I know it has been a while, and I do not want to disturb your peace. I have been thinking about us and wondering if you would be open to talking sometime. No pressure if you would rather not.

I miss talking to you. Not necessarily being in a relationship again, but the friendship we had before things became complicated. I do not know if you feel the same way, but I thought I would ask.

I have had time to think about what happened between us, and I see some things differently now. If you are ever willing to have an honest conversation about it, I would be open to that.

I know we cannot just pick up where we left off. Too much has happened for that. But if you ever want to talk and see where we stand, I would not mind.

I still think there were things we never properly talked through. I am not saying we should get back together, but I would appreciate the chance to clear the air if you are comfortable with it.

I saw something today that reminded me of you, and it made me smile. It also made me realise that I do not want to keep pretending you never mattered to me. I hope you are doing well.

I know we have both changed since we last spoke. I would like to know how life has been treating you, but I will respect it if you would rather keep your distance.

I am not expecting us to become what we used to be. I just wonder if there is room for us to be on good terms again. If not, I understand.

I have thought about reaching out a few times but never knew what to say. I guess this is me finally saying I hope you are okay, and I am sorry for the things I could have handled better.

If you have no interest in speaking again, I will respect that. I just did not want to keep wondering whether we could have one honest conversation without all the anger we carried before.

Forgiveness messages for an ex who ghosted you

Forgiveness messages for an ex who ghosted you

I honestly wish you had just told me you were no longer interested instead of disappearing. I would have been hurt, but at least I would have known where I stood. I have made peace with it now, and I hope we both move on.

I spent too much time wondering what I did wrong when you stopped responding. I may never know why you left the way you did, but I am done blaming myself for your silence.

You could have ended things with a conversation instead of leaving me to figure it out from unanswered messages. That was painful, but I do not want to carry the anger forever.

I am not texting to ask why you disappeared. I have accepted that I may never get an answer. I just want you to know that I am no longer holding on to what happened.

I kept checking my phone, thinking you would eventually explain yourself. Eventually, I had to accept that no reply was also a decision. I wish you had handled things differently, but I am moving on.

I do not know whether you ever think about how you left things between us. I do, sometimes. But I have stopped waiting for you to come back and explain everything. I hope you are well.

I would have preferred an honest goodbye to being left with so many questions. Still, I cannot force someone to give me the closure I want. I am learning to give it to myself.

I will never understand why it was easier for you to disappear than to have an uncomfortable conversation. But I understand now that I deserve people who can communicate with me, even when things get difficult.

I was embarrassed by how long I waited for your reply. Looking back, I realise I was holding on to the person I thought you were, not the way you were treating me. I have let that go.

I hope that if we ever cross paths again, there will be no bitterness between us. I did not deserve the way things ended, but I do not want to spend any more time being angry about it.

Messages for an ex-friend

Forgiveness messages for an ex-friend

We went from telling each other everything to knowing almost nothing about each other. I still find that strange sometimes. I am sorry for my part in how things ended, and I hope life has been kind to you.

I miss the friendship we had, even though I know we cannot just go back to how things were. You were an important part of my life, and I do not want our falling-out to erase that.

I wish we had talked things through instead of allowing everything to fall apart. Maybe we would still be friends, maybe not. Either way, I am sorry for the things I did that hurt you.

There are things about our friendship I still laugh about when they cross my mind. It is sad that we no longer speak, but I am grateful that we had those moments. I hope you are doing well.

I know we both said things we probably regret. I do not expect us to become close again, but I would like to stop carrying the awkwardness and hurt of how we ended.

I am sorry for the times I was not a good friend to you. I may not have understood it then, but I can see some things more clearly now. I hope you have found people who show up for you.

I will not pretend losing our friendship did not hurt. It did, especially because I never thought we would become strangers. But I do not hate you, and I hope you do not hate me either.

You knew me during a time in my life that not many people did. Whatever happened between us, I will always appreciate the good memories we made. I hope there is no bitterness left on either side.

Sometimes I wonder if you ever remember our friendship the way I do. I hope you remember the good times, too. I am sorry for where I went wrong, and I genuinely wish you well.

We may never be friends again, and I have accepted that. I just wanted to say that I forgive you for the things that hurt me, and I hope you can forgive me for mine. We both deserve to move on.

Deep forgiveness messages for an ex

Deep forgiveness messages for an ex

Deep forgiveness messages for an ex

I used to think forgiving you meant saying what happened did not matter. It did matter, and it hurt. I just do not want it to keep affecting how I live or how I let people love me.

You were once the person I wanted to tell everything to. Now, when something happens, I sometimes remember that I cannot call you anymore. It is a strange kind of loss, but I am learning to live with it.

I wish I could tell the version of me who was crying over our breakup that things would eventually feel lighter. I am not completely over everything, but I am no longer where I was. That is enough for now.

We cannot change how we treated each other or how things ended. All we can do is learn from it and try not to take the same mistakes into our next relationships. I hope we both do better.

I spent a long time wishing you would regret losing me. Now, I think I would rather we both become better people, whether or not we ever think about each other again.

I hope you never have to experience the kind of hurt I felt in our relationship. I would not wish it on you, even after everything. I just hope we both learn from what happened.

Sometimes, the hardest part is accepting that someone can mean so much to you and still not be the right person for you. I am learning that the hard way, but I am getting there.

I cannot promise that I will never feel hurt when I remember us. Some memories will probably always sting a little. But I can choose not to let those memories turn into anger every time I think of you.

If I could have one last conversation with you, I would not spend it arguing about who was right. I would tell you what I appreciated, what hurt me and what I wish we had done differently. Then I would let us both go.

You were part of my life, and that will never change. I cannot rewrite our story, but I can stop rereading the painful parts every day. I hope you find happiness, and I hope I do, too.