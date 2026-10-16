OAP Do2dtun, Headies founder Ayo Animashaun clash over Nigerian awards held abroad

Mention the person that slid into your dm to ask for visa. Your reply is beyond little and lacks comprehension. Tell the real story. Now I see you have made this a personal thing. Again you have left the real goal post to be offside. The one we attended in Nigeria, what benefit did it do for us ? cos I attended severally. Supported severally. I even presented an award on two occasions. You could criticize others because you think you have the audacity to but you missed it. We all have the same audacity as you. I am an industry great likewise. So na we fit talk to each other. It’s about an entire culture not you. Visa to America? 🤣 .. bro na wetin do crayfish make you dey bend.. Until you come out clean, I won’t leave your neck. The respect i have for you is off the table