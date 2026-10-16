OAP Do2dtun, Headies founder Ayo Animashaun clash over Nigerian awards held abroad
Do2dtun criticised the Headies for holding its awards ceremony abroad and questioned why Nigerian music awards could not remain in the country.
Ayo Animashaun accused Dotun of criticising the Headies after a failed request for help securing an American visa.
Dotun denied the allegation and insisted that his criticism was about the Nigerian entertainment industry, not a personal dispute with the Headies founder.
The disagreement began after Dotun criticised the Headies for holding its ceremony outside Nigeria, arguing that local awards should remain rooted in the country and serve the industry they represent.
“Have you ever seen them take the Grammys out of America before?,” Dotun asked.
Citing the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards as an example, the OAP argued that Nigerian awards should maintain their local identity and independence rather than depend on personal interests.
“An award should be independent of your choices or how you choose to see it. This is what brands will pay money for not something that is personally controlled.”
However, Animashaun took issue with Dotun’s criticism and suggested that the dispute was rooted in a personal grievance rather than concerns about the awards.
RELATED: Headies founder Ayo Animashaun tackles artistes for submitting to foreign awards but skipping The Headies
The Headies boss alleged that Dotun had approached him privately for help securing an American visa to attend an event abroad but became bitter after he could not assist him.
“U criticise D Headies 4 goin abroad, yet slide into my DM asking me 2 help U attend because U want a visa. When I can’t help, U become even more bitter & criticize. So, is it really about Headies, or UR personal interests? Hypocrisy at its finest!. Awards U didn’t attend in Naija,” he wrote.
Dotun rejected the allegation and questioned Animashaun’s account of their alleged private conversation. He also maintained that his criticism had nothing to do with obtaining a visa, noting that he had travelled to the United States on several occasions and that his daughters were born there.
Mention the person that slid into your dm to ask for visa. Your reply is beyond little and lacks comprehension. Tell the real story. Now I see you have made this a personal thing. Again you have left the real goal post to be offside. The one we attended in Nigeria, what benefit did it do for us ? cos I attended severally. Supported severally. I even presented an award on two occasions. You could criticize others because you think you have the audacity to but you missed it. We all have the same audacity as you. I am an industry great likewise. So na we fit talk to each other. It’s about an entire culture not you. Visa to America? 🤣 .. bro na wetin do crayfish make you dey bend.. Until you come out clean, I won’t leave your neck. The respect i have for you is off the table— Do2dtun Energy gAD (@iamDo2dtun) October 15, 2026
Dotun insisted that the disagreement concerned the broader Nigerian entertainment industry rather than Animashaun personally. He also challenged the Headies boss to address his concerns about the awards instead of making the exchange about an alleged visa request.