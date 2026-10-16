Employee that was fired goes home to retrieve gun, comes back and shoots three managers dead in the office

A former Boxer supermarket employee allegedly left and returned with a gun before shooting three female managers dead during a disciplinary hearing in South Africa.

Three female managers were killed at a Boxer supermarket in eShowe, South Africa.

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The shooting happened during an internal disciplinary hearing on October 10, 2026.

The victims’ family said the former employee left the office and returned with a firearm.

Police are seeking information to help locate the man as investigations continue.

A former employee of a Boxer supermarket in South Africa allegedly left a disciplinary hearing, returned with a gun and shot three female managers dead inside an office at the store.

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The shooting happened on Saturday, October 10, 2026, at a Boxer supermarket in eShowe, a town in KwaZulu-Natal province.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the former employee had gone to the store for an internal disciplinary hearing when he allegedly produced a firearm and shot three people, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police launched a manhunt following the incident, which was captured on the store’s CCTV cameras. The footage reportedly shows the gunman entering an office where the three women were gathered before opening fire.

The late managers

A report by IOL said the brother of one of the victims, Khehla Chili, recounted how the former employee allegedly reacted after the managers informed him about the disciplinary proceedings.

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According to Chili, the man locked the women inside the office, left for a few minutes and returned with a firearm before shooting all three.

One of the victims was identified as Thandiwe Chili, 54, who had worked for Boxer for more than 20 years, including six years at the eShowe branch. Her brother said the family was devastated by her death and called for justice.

The other victims were reportedly the store’s bakery manager and administration manager, alongside the store manager.

A report said an employee claimed the former worker had complained about being denied leave and feeling unfairly treated. The employee also said he had frequently quarrelled with the managers. However, police have not publicly established a motive for the killings.

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Boxer Stores expressed condolences to the victims’ families and said it was supporting colleagues affected by the incident. The retailer also confirmed it was cooperating with the South African Police Service and other relevant authorities.

As of Friday, October 16, police were still seeking information to help locate Nzuzo Mthombeni, whom they identified as a person of interest in the investigation. Authorities urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the police.