Path Jesus may have walked to his crucifixion unearthed after 2,000 years

Path Jesus may have walked to his crucifixion unearthed after 2,000 years

Archaeologists discover ancient path that Jesus walked to his crucifixion on the cross 2,000 years later

Archaeologists have uncovered an ancient Roman-era route beneath Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre that may shed light on Jesus’ final journey.

Archaeologists have uncovered ancient remains beneath Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

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The discovery may offer clues about the area associated with Jesus’ crucifixion and burial.

Excavations were led by a team from Sapienza University of Rome.

Researchers have not conclusively established that Jesus walked on the specific path.

Archaeologists have uncovered an ancient pathway beneath a church in Jerusalem that may have been part of the landscape associated with Jesus Christ’s final journey to his crucifixion more than 2,000 years ago.

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The discovery was reported on Friday, October 16, 2026, following archaeological investigations at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, a site revered by Christians as the location of Jesus’ crucifixion, burial and resurrection.

The excavation was conducted by a team from Sapienza University of Rome as part of a wider project to investigate the church’s archaeological history and restore its flooring.

According to the university, the research has uncovered evidence of different phases in the site’s history, including a Roman street running beneath the apse of the early Christian church. The findings are helping researchers reconstruct how the area developed before and after the establishment of the religious complex.

The archaeological mission was coordinated by Francesca Romana Stasolla, a professor at Sapienza University who specialises in ancient and medieval archaeology.

The work began in 2022 and involved archaeologists, historians and specialists in other scientific fields. The team investigated different sections of the church to document remains and understand how the site changed over centuries.

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The Church of the Holy Sepulchre is located in Jerusalem’s Old City and has been a major Christian pilgrimage destination for centuries. Christian tradition identifies the surrounding area as Golgotha, where Jesus was crucified, and the nearby tomb as the place where he was buried.

The traditional route associated with Jesus’ final journey is known as the Via Dolorosa, meaning the “Way of Sorrows”. Pilgrims follow the route through Jerusalem’s Old City to commemorate the events leading to his crucifixion.

However, identifying an ancient road does not establish that Jesus personally walked on it. Although the archaeological findings may help researchers understand the historical landscape, the precise route Jesus took before his crucifixion has not been conclusively established.

Sapienza University said in September 2026 that the excavation phase at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre had been completed, while researchers continued analysing the recovered materials and documenting the site’s different historical phases.

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