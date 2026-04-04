7 protein-packed foods that offer more protein than eggs

7 protein-packed foods that offer more protein than eggs

7 foods with more protein than eggs (and why they deserve a spot on your plate)

Discover 7 foods with more protein than eggs, including shrimp, tuna, quinoa, and peanuts. Boost your protein intake with these nutrient-rich options.

Eggs have long held the crown as the ultimate protein food. They’re affordable, versatile, and easy to cook. A single egg delivers about 6 grams of protein, which is impressive for its size.

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But here’s the thing: eggs are not the only protein powerhouse. Not even close.

Many foods, both plant-based and animal-based, actually contain more protein per 100 grams. Some even bring extra nutritional benefits like fibre, healthy fats, probiotics, and essential minerals that eggs simply don’t offer in the same way.

And nutrition experts often say the best diet isn’t about relying on one “superfood.” It’s about variety, about balance, and finding foods that fit into your everyday life, foods you actually enjoy eating.

So whether you're trying to build muscle, stay full longer, or simply eat better, these seven foods deliver more protein than eggs, and they might just surprise you.

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Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are rich in antioxidants like flavonoids and phenolic acids.

Pumpkin seeds don’t look like much. They’re tiny, quiet, and often overlooked. But nutritionally? They’re doing a lot.

These small seeds are packed with protein and loaded with nutrients like magnesium, zinc, iron, fibre, and healthy fats. It’s one of those foods that quietly does everything at once.

They’re also incredibly easy to eat. Raw, dry-roasted, sprinkled over salads, blended into smoothies, or even eaten alone as a snack, pumpkin seeds slip easily into everyday meals without much effort.

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There’s just one thing to keep in mind: they’re calorie-dense. Depending on how you eat them, a serving can range from 450 to 600 calories. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but it’s something to be aware of if you’re tracking intake.

Still, when it comes to nutrient density, pumpkin seeds punch far above their weight.

Shrimp

Shrimps are a healthy source of lean protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants like astaxanthin, which support heart and brain health

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Shrimp is one of the easiest ways to increase protein intake without adding much fat.

Just three ounces of cooked shrimp contain about 20 grams of protein, already far more than eggs. And beyond protein, shrimp also delivers selenium, iodine, and vitamin B12, nutrients that support energy, metabolism, and thyroid function.

Another advantage? Shrimp cook quickly. Really quickly. You can sauté it, grill it, steam it, toss it into pasta, add it to rice, or throw it into a salad. It’s flexible, and it doesn’t demand much effort.

Nutrition experts often recommend avoiding heavy breading, though. Deep frying may add calories and fat that overshadow shrimp’s natural benefits. Keeping it simple usually works best.

Peanuts

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Peanuts are rich in protein, fat, and various healthy nutrients

Peanuts are everywhere. Street snacks. Peanut butter sandwiches. Ground into soups. Tossed into stir-fries.

And yet, many people don’t realise just how protein-dense they are.

Peanuts contain about 25 grams of protein per 100 grams, making them more protein-dense than some cuts of steak. That’s impressive for a plant-based food.

They’re also incredibly versatile. Blend them into smoothies. Add them to oatmeal. Sprinkle over salads. Turn them into peanut butter. Or simply eat them roasted as a snack.

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Peanuts also contain healthy fats, which help keep you full longer. That combination, protein plus healthy fat, makes them especially satisfying.

Greek Yoghurt

Greek yogurt is a good source of probiotics, which can support gut and overall health.

Greek yoghurt is one of those foods that quietly does everything right.

Plain, non-fat Greek yoghurt contains about 10 grams of protein per 100 grams. But since most single-serve cups are closer to 170 grams, you’re typically getting anywhere from 16 to 20 grams of protein in one serving.

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That’s already much more than eggs.

But there’s more. Greek yoghurt is also rich in probiotics, beneficial bacteria that support gut health and digestion. Thanks to the fermentation process, many people who are lactose-sensitive also find Greek yoghurt easier to tolerate.

It’s creamy. It’s filling. And it works at any time of day, breakfast, snack, or even dessert.

Add fruit, nuts, honey, or eat it plain. It doesn’t demand much. It just works.

READ ALSO: If Rice Is Your Comfort Food, Then Try This Multigrain Rice Mix

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Quinoa

Quinoa is gluten-free and packed with nutrients like protein, zinc, fiber, folate, and antioxidants.

Quinoa stands out for one important reason: it’s a complete protein.

That means it contains all nine essential amino acids the body needs for muscle repair, metabolism, immunity, and overall health. This is especially important for people who don’t eat meat.

With approximately 14 grams of protein per 100 grams, quinoa delivers both quality and quantity.

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It also cooks like rice, which makes it easy to incorporate into meals. Use it as a base for bowls, add it to salads, or pair it with vegetables and grilled protein.

Something is comforting about quinoa, too. Warm, slightly nutty, and surprisingly filling.

It’s one of those foods that makes healthy eating feel effortless.

Tuna

Tuna is high in protein, providing over 40 grams (g) per 172-gram can

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Canned tuna is having a bit of a comeback, and for good reason. With about 27 grams of protein per 100 grams, tuna offers one of the highest protein counts on this list. It’s also rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which support heart health and reduce inflammation.

Another advantage? Convenience. Open the can, add to salad, mix into sandwiches, pair with rice, whatever your tuna combo is, it's always seamless.

There’s no complicated prep, no long cooking time. Just quick, reliable protein.

For busy days, tuna is your go to choice.

Chicken or Turkey Breast

Chicken and turkey breast are excellent, lean, high-protein foods for muscle building and weight management

Chicken and turkey breast remain some of the leanest, most protein-dense foods available.

With 24 to 31 grams of protein per 100 grams, they offer an excellent protein-to-fat ratio. They’re also easily digestible and contain a strong amino acid profile, making them ideal for muscle building, recovery, and overall health.

Another reason people love them? Versatility. Grilled, roasted, baked. Tossed into salads. Added to wraps. Served with rice. Paired with vegetables.

Chicken and turkey fit almost anywhere. They’re simple, familiar, and consistently reliable.

Eggs are still a great source of protein. There’s no denying that. But they’re not the only option, and they’re certainly not the highest.

From pumpkin seeds and peanuts to shrimp, tuna, and lean poultry, there are plenty of foods that offer more protein, along with added nutritional benefits.

The real takeaway isn’t to replace eggs entirely. It’s to expand your options. Mix things up. Add variety.