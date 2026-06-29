Commercial drivers trying to push through a heavily flooded road in Surulere.

Commercial drivers trying to push through a heavily flooded road in Surulere.

7 flood-prone areas in Lagos every resident should know before the next rainy season

From Lekki to Isheri, discover the seven Lagos communities most vulnerable to flooding, why they flood every rainy season and how residents can stay safe.

Heavy rainfall, blocked drainage systems and rising lagoon levels make communities like Lekki, Victoria Island, Isheri and Ikorodu among the most flood-prone areas in Lagos.

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During severe flooding, roads become impassable, vehicles are submerged and, in some neighbourhoods, residents have resorted to using canoes to move around.

Here's why these seven Lagos communities flood so often and practical safety tips residents should follow during the rainy season.

Flooding is one of Lagos State's biggest challenges.

While no part of Lagos is entirely free from flood risk during exceptionally heavy rainfall, some communities experience flooding far more frequently than others.

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If you live in Lagos or you're planning to move there, it helps to know which areas are most at risk.

Here's a look at seven flood-prone communities in Lagos State, why they experience flooding so often, and what residents can do to stay safe during the rainy season.

7 flood-prone areas in Lagos State

1. Lekki

From luxury SUVs to wooden boats: When Lekki estates flood so badly that canoes become the primary mode of transportation.

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Lekki has become one of the most flood-prone areas in Lagos despite being one of the city's fastest-growing and most expensive locations.

Many estates and major roads become submerged after prolonged rainfall.

During severe flooding, videos often emerge showing submerged SUVs, while in the worst-hit streets, residents have even resorted to using canoes.

Lekki residents including school children are now using Boat as a means of transportation to school and other parts of Lagos because everywhere is flooded💔💔 pic.twitter.com/YI3aSdGvRQ — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) June 29, 2026

Even roads like Admiralty Way and parts of Lekki Phase 1 have experienced severe flooding during heavy rains.

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2. Victoria Island

Shoes in hand, umbrellas up: The classic Lagos survival walk when flash floods take over the city streets.

Victoria Island is Nigeria's commercial powerhouse, yet it regularly struggles with flooding.

After intense rainfall, roads around Ahmadu Bello Way, Akin Adesola, and surrounding streets often become impassable.

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Flood in Victoria Island Lagos, See as the city worth more than 10 billions of US dollars be like maimi Florida chai 😳🙆‍♂️😂😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/IbEVE23yOT — OVP📍 (@Ov_Philip) June 4, 2026

Because much of Victoria Island sits close to the Atlantic Ocean, heavy rainfall combined with high tides often prevents floodwater from draining away quickly.

3. Ajegunle

Residents walking through deep floodwaters in Ajegunle Lagos community.

Ajegunle has battled flooding for decades.

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Many streets become completely waterlogged whenever there is sustained rainfall; flooding is worse around Tolu, Wilmer and waterfront sections.

Residents often wade through knee-deep water to reach schools, markets, and workplaces.

4. Ikorodu

Submerged residential buildings and shops in a flood-prone community in Ikorodu, Lagos.

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Several parts of Ikorodu, especially low-lying communities such as Ijede, Igbogbo, Owutu and parts close to the lagoon, are especially vulnerable.

Floodwater sometimes enters homes, and roads become difficult to navigate, disrupting transportation and daily business activities.

Heavy rains caused flooding in many parts of Lagos resulting in submerged cars, worsened traffic and water invading people’s houses.



This is a video from Ikorodu, Lagos state. This is from yesterday Sunday afternoon.

Credit: News Central.



Something really needs to be done!!! pic.twitter.com/EIJFv7nC7g — OurFaveOnlineDoc 🇬🇧 🇳🇬 (@OurFavOnlineDoc) June 29, 2026

5. Isheri

Luxury estates in Isheri completely cut off after the Ogun River overflowed its banks.

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Isheri, particularly areas bordering the Ogun River, experiences some of Lagos' worst flooding.

Unlike flash floods caused only by rainfall, Isheri often suffers when water is released from upstream dams or when the Ogun River overflows after prolonged rain.

Entire streets can disappear beneath floodwater, forcing residents to evacuate. Some families have had to use boats or canoes to leave their homes during severe flooding.

6. Agege

Commuters and keke napep tricycles are navigating a heavily flooded road in Agege, Lagos, during the rainy season.

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Agege frequently experiences flash flooding during heavy rainfall, especially areas like Pen Cinema, Old Abeokuta Road, and nearby drainage corridors.

Roads become waterlogged within a short period, making transportation difficult.

Motorists often abandon submerged vehicles, while pedestrians search for higher ground or wait for floodwaters to recede.

7. Surulere

A sedan car partially submerged in water on a flooded road in Surulere during a Lagos downpour.

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Although Surulere is centrally located, several parts of the area flood frequently, experiencing flash flooding during periods of prolonged rainfall.

Major roads such as Bode Thomas and adjoining streets can become submerged after hours of rainfall.

As with many parts of Lagos, blocked drainage channels and ageing infrastructure make flooding worse.

Chale ! Just look at the garbage/plastic bags and bottles in the flood !



Crazy! pic.twitter.com/F4Oe4do830 — Promise Dumevi (@dumevi_promise) June 29, 2026

Why flooding is so common in Lagos

Lagos is naturally vulnerable to flooding for several reasons.

The city sits along the Atlantic Ocean and Lagos Lagoon, with many neighbourhoods built on low-lying coastal land. During heavy rainfall, water has nowhere to drain quickly.

Our actions also make matters worse. Some of the biggest causes include:

Blocked drainage systems filled with plastic waste

Illegal construction on natural waterways

Poor urban planning

Rapid population growth

Rising sea levels caused by climate change

When intense rainfall coincides with high tides, floodwater can remain on roads and in homes for hours or even days.

This is part of the reasons why Lagos state is flooded…. Just watch this💔💔 pic.twitter.com/KqH04qQ8Um — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) June 29, 2026

How residents can stay safe during flooding

To mitigate risks during peak periods, emergency management authorities advise residents to take the following steps:

Stop waste dumping: Avoid using open drainage channels as refuse dumps, which acts as the primary trigger for neighbourhood flash floods.

Clear neighbourhood drains: Actively clear immediate property gutters to allow free flow to secondary canals.