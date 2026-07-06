Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab slammed social media influencers and bloggers for using misleading, recycled imagery from other countries to manufacture a "destructive narrative" about Lagos floods

Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab slammed social media influencers and bloggers for using misleading, recycled imagery from other countries to manufacture a "destructive narrative" about Lagos floods

Lagos environmental issues won't be fixed through social media back and forth

Lagos Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab has accused some social media users of sharing fake flood photos from Ghana and other places to paint Lagos in a bad light, urging residents to verify information before posting.

Lagos Government says some people are sharing flood photos from other states and countries while claiming they happened in Lagos.

Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab accused bloggers and influencers of spreading misinformation just to drive engagement.

Wahab specifically called out X user @Hhonor_ (Nedu) for allegedly posting a flood photo from Accra, Ghana, as if it was Lagos.

The commissioner urged residents to verify information before sharing, saying fake posts undermine efforts to solve real environmental problems.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Lagos State Government has accused some social media users of deliberately sharing fake flood images just to make the state look worse than it is.

According to the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, some people have been posting pictures of flooding from other states and even other countries, while claiming the incidents happened in Lagos.

In a post shared on his X (formerly Twitter) page on Sunday, Wahab said the trend is not only misleading, but also distracts from genuine environmental issues the government is trying to tackle.

"We have watched with concern as some individuals have chosen to politicise the issue of flooding in Lagos by circulating misleading visuals from other states and countries that have experienced severe flooding, all in an attempt to advance a destructive narrative," he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His comments come as Lagos continues to experience heavy rainfall, with many residents complaining about flooded roads, blocked drainage channels and traffic caused by the downpours. Flooding has remained a recurring issue in different parts of the state during the rainy season.

Wahab insisted that the government does not ignore genuine complaints, adding that reports shared by residents across different platforms are monitored and acted on.

Despite the online back-and-forth, the Ministry of Environment maintains that genuine reports from residents are being systematically monitored and acted upon.

"However, it is deeply concerning that some bloggers and social media influencers deliberately disseminate false or misleading information solely to generate clicks and engagement, with little regard for the genuine concerns of residents and property owners whose cases deserve urgent attention and intervention," Wahab stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said spreading false information only makes it harder to focus on real cases that need urgent intervention.

"Accurate information is essential to addressing challenges effectively and developing lasting solutions," he said.

The commissioner also reminded residents that while everyone has the constitutional right to express themselves, such freedom should be exercised responsibly.

"We therefore urge everyone to exercise restraint, verify information before sharing it, and conduct public discourse with responsibility, civility, and respect for the collective interest of Lagos and its residents," he added.

Ghana flood image shared by X user with caption “Tinubu built Lagos”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wahab also singled out an X user identified as @Hhonor_, popularly known as Nedu, accusing him of posting a photo of flooding in Accra, Ghana, while suggesting it was taken in Lagos.

According to the commissioner, the image was accompanied by the caption "Tinubu built Lagos."

"Using your handle to spread misinformation by sharing a photograph of the Accra flood and presenting it as an incident in Lagos is both disingenuous and misleading.

"We encourage you to verify information before sharing it, as the dissemination of falsehoods only misleads the public and undermines genuine efforts to address real issues," Wahab said.

Advertisement

Advertisement