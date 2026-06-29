The Federal Government’s 2026 Annual Flood Outlook has placed 33 states and the FCT on high alert, with over 14,000 communities sitting directly in high-risk zones as the rainy season advances

The Federal Government’s 2026 Annual Flood Outlook has placed 33 states and the FCT on high alert, with over 14,000 communities sitting directly in high-risk zones as the rainy season advances

FULL LIST: Over 30 Nigerian states on high flood alert in 2026

The Federal Government has placed 33 states and the FCT on high flood alert for 2026, warning that 14,118 communities across 266 LGAs face a high risk of flooding.

The Federal Government's 2026 Annual Flood Outlook identified 266 LGAs in 33 states and the FCT as high flood-risk areas, with 14,118 communities expected to be affected.

An additional 405 LGAs in 35 states face moderate flood risk, while 923 communities in 77 LGAs across 24 states are projected to experience minimal flooding.

President Bola Tinubu reaffirmed his administration's commitment to improving Nigeria's emergency response systems, while the government introduced a community-based flood forecasting system to enable faster and more targeted interventions.

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The Federal Government has placed 33 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on high flood alert for 2026, warning that thousands of communities across the country could experience severe flooding during the rainy season.

The warning was issued by the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, during the public presentation of the 2026 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) at the State Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, on April 15.

According to the minister, 266 local government areas (LGAs) spread across 33 states and the FCT have been classified as high-risk flood zones.

Minister Joseph Utsev introduced an upgraded, community-based forecasting system powered by hybrid AI models to provide specific local alerts rather than broad state-level generalizations

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“Fourteen thousand, one hundred and eighteen communities in 266 local government areas in 33 States and the FCT fall within the high flood risk areas.

“The states are: Abia, Adamawa, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara, and the FCT,” Utsev said.

Flooding has become one of Nigeria's most recurring natural disasters, especially during the peak of the rainy season. In recent years, heavy rainfall, overflowing rivers, poor drainage systems and rapid urbanisation have contributed to widespread flooding in several parts of the country, destroying homes, farms and critical infrastructure.

Beyond the areas classified as high risk, the 2026 Annual Flood Outlook also identified 405 local government areas in 35 states as being under moderate flood risk.

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The report noted that every state except Ekiti falls within the moderate flood risk category.

Communities expected to experience minimal flooding

The outlook also projected minimal flooding in 923 communities across 77 local government areas in 24 states.

“Low Flood Risk: Incidences of minimal flood are expected in 923 communities in 77 LGAs in 24 States. The states are Adamawa, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Sokoto, Taraba, and Zamfara,” the minister said.

Utsev added that this year's flood outlook comes with a new community-based flood forecasting system, allowing authorities to provide flood predictions for specific communities rather than only at the state or local government level. The approach is expected to improve preparedness and enable quicker emergency response when flood threats arise.

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Tinubu pledges stronger emergency response

In response to NEMA and NIHSA warnings, state emergency management agencies are rapidly clearing clogged drainage paths and establishing emergency response centers to mitigate seasonal displacement.

President Bola Tinubu also used the event to reaffirm his administration's commitment to improving Nigeria's disaster management and emergency response systems.

Represented by the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, the President said the government had assessed existing challenges and recognised the need to strengthen rescue operations across the country.

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He said efforts are ongoing to improve the capacity and coordination of relevant ministries and agencies to ensure faster and more effective responses to emergencies.

Tinubu also stressed the importance of sustainable development and better planning, noting that stronger communication among government agencies and the public would help improve disaster preparedness and response.

According to him, effective communication remains essential for collaboration, public awareness and timely action whenever emergencies arise.