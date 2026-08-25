FG opens 18 agriculture jobs in Nigeria with salaries and contracts up for grabs
The Federal Government is recruiting for 18 positions under the Value Chain for Northern Nigeria Programme.
Most roles require a master's degree and seven to 10 years of relevant work experience.
Applicants must submit 10 copies of their Expression of Interest, including a CV and tailored cover letter.
Applications close at 12 noon on September 6, 2026, and successful candidates will be based in Abuja with regular travel across nine Northern states.
If you've been searching for a government job, this might be one opportunity worth checking out.
The Federal Government has officially opened applications for 18 positions under the National Programme Management Unit of the Value Chain for Northern Nigeria (VCN) Programme.
The recruitment exercise was announced by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security through its Federal Department of Development Partners Projects.
The programme is being funded by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the French Development Agency (AFD). Its goal is to improve food production, boost the incomes of smallholder farmers and make agriculture more resilient to climate change across Northern Nigeria.
The programme will cover nine states: Sokoto, Kebbi, Jigawa, Zamfara, Borno, Katsina, Yobe, Bauchi and Kano.
Full list of available positions
Interested applicants can apply for any of the following roles:
National Programme Coordinator
Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist
Agricultural Production Specialist
Rural Infrastructure Specialist
Food and Nutrition SpecialistICT4D Support Specialist
Gender Inclusion/Social Safeguards Specialist
Rural Institutions Development Specialist
Climate Change and Environment Safeguards Specialist
Knowledge Management and Communication Specialist
Financial Controller
Accountant
Finance Officer
Senior Internal Auditor
Procurement Specialist
Procurement Officer
Procurement Assistant
National Administrative and Human Resource Officer
Who can apply?
The requirements depend on the role, but most of the positions require applicants to have:
A minimum of a master's degree in a relevant discipline.
Between seven and 10 years of relevant professional experience.
Experience working on internationally funded agricultural development projects.
Applicants for finance and audit positions are also expected to have relevant professional accounting qualifications, while procurement roles require membership of recognised procurement professional bodies.
Successful candidates will be employed on a two-year renewable contract, with renewal depending on annual performance reviews.
Although the positions are based in Abuja, those selected will regularly travel to the nine participating Northern states where the project will be implemented.
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How to apply
Applicants are required to submit 10 copies of their Expression of Interest (EOI), made up of:
One original copy.
Nine photocopies.
Each application must include:
A current Curriculum Vitae (CV).
A cover letter specifically written for the position being applied for.
The application envelope must be sealed and clearly marked:
"EXPRESSION OF INTEREST (EOI) FOR THE RECRUITMENT OF NATIONAL PROJECT MANAGEMENT UNIT UNDER THE FGN/IFAD/AFD-VCN PROJECT."
Applications should be submitted to:
The Permanent SecretaryFederal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security,Through the Director, Federal Department of Development Partners Projects,Fadama House, No. 1 Eldoret Close, Off Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja.
The deadline for submission is 12 noon on September 6, 2026.
The ministry also warned that anyone who submits false information will be disqualified. It added that successful candidates, especially anyone appointed as National Programme Coordinator, must not have any other ongoing assignment when their contract begins.
The Value Chain for Northern Nigeria Programme is expected to run until March 31, 2034, while its financial closure has been fixed for September 30, 2034.