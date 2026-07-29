The Federal Character Commission (FCC) urges job seekers to ignore unverified social media adverts and unofficial recruitment portals promising quick federal jobs

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) urges job seekers to ignore unverified social media adverts and unofficial recruitment portals promising quick federal jobs

FG reveals list of 7 mistakes stopping many Nigerians from getting government jobs

The Federal Government has warned Nigerians against seven common mistakes that could cost them government jobs, including paying recruiters, using fake job portals and missing application deadlines.

FG identified seven common mistakes that could cost Nigerians government job opportunities.

Applicants were warned not to pay anyone promising employment or guaranteed recruitment.

The FCC advised Nigerians to use only verified government recruitment platforms and avoid fake job websites.

The commission clarified it does not recruit workers, but only monitors fairness in federal recruitment processes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Federal Government has shared a list of seven common mistakes many Nigerians make when applying for government jobs, warning that these errors could seriously reduce their chances of getting employed.

The warning was issued by the Federal Character Commission (FCC) in a public awareness message published on its website on Tuesday.

With thousands of Nigerians constantly searching for federal government jobs, the commission said many applicants unknowingly hurt their own chances by ignoring recruitment guidelines, using fake websites or trusting unofficial vacancy announcements shared on social media.

According to the FCC, these are the seven mistakes applicants should avoid:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Applying through unverified sources

Paying someone to secure a government job

Ignoring application requirements

Missing application deadlines

Providing incorrect information

Failing to prepare beyond the application stage

Assuming every advertised opportunity is genuine

The FCC warns applicants against paying fraudsters claiming they can guarantee employment, reminding Nigerians that soliciting money for recruitment is illegal.

The commission particularly warned Nigerians to be careful of fake recruitment websites, social media posts and forwarded messages, saying scammers often create fraudulent job adverts to deceive desperate job seekers.

It advised applicants to always confirm recruitment information through official government platforms before submitting their applications or personal details.

The FCC also cautioned against paying anyone who claims they can influence government recruitment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Applicants should be cautious of anyone requesting payment or claiming they can guarantee employment, and they are encouraged to report suspicious recruitment activities through appropriate channels,” the commission said.

The agency added that while concerns about fairness in public sector recruitment are valid, anyone demanding money or promising jobs through unofficial means is acting illegally.

It also reminded applicants to carefully check every recruitment requirement before applying, including educational qualifications, age limits, professional certifications, work experience and all required documents.

The commission further advised Nigerians not to wait until the last minute before submitting applications, noting that late applications often lead to incomplete submissions or missed deadlines due to technical issues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Candidates are advised to carefully check age limits, qualifications, and document requirements early to avoid disqualification or technical glitches caused by last-minute submissions

Applicants were also urged to double-check their personal information, qualifications and contact details before submitting forms, as simple mistakes can affect verification or even lead to disqualification.

Beyond submitting applications, the FCC encouraged candidates to prepare for aptitude tests, interviews and other recruitment stages instead of assuming the process ends after filling out an online form.

The commission also warned that not every job advert seen online is genuine. It advised applicants to stay away from vacancies that promise guaranteed employment, demand payment before processing applications or pressure people with unnecessary urgency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The FCC clarified that it does not recruit workers into federal ministries, departments or agencies. Instead, recruitment is handled by the individual institutions, while the commission's role is to ensure the Federal Character Principle is observed in line with Section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

It, however, noted that verified vacancies from federal institutions can be published on its recruitment platform, allowing Nigerians to access authentic information before applying through the recruiting agency's official channel.