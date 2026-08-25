Ronke Oshodi-Oke admits she endorses politicians for money, begs Nigerians not to drag her

Ronke Oshodi-Oke has admitted accepting money to publicly appear alongside politicians, asking Nigerians not to drag her over it.

Ronke Oshodi-Oke admitted she accepts money to publicly support politicians.

She asked Nigerians not to insult or drag her when they see her with political figures.

The actress said she sees such appearances as a way of earning a living.

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Nollywood actress Ronke Ojo, popularly known as Ronke Oshodi-Oke, has confirmed that she accepts payment to publicly support politicians, asking Nigerians not to criticise her whenever she is seen aligned with a political figure.

In an interview with African A-List, uploaded to YouTube on Sunday, Oshodi-Oke was asked directly whether she would accept money to endorse or support a politician.

" My dear Nigerians if you see me endorsing any politician, just look away don't insult or drag me. I have gone to look for daily bread 🍞, please 🙏 try to understand"



Ronke Oshodi Oke pic.twitter.com/itH3kXVIrT — ÓMÒÉLÉRÍNJÁRÉ (@omoelerinjare) August 23, 2026

She confirmed that she does, describing it as a way of earning a living rather than a political statement. "If you see me behind any politician, anybody, just see it as if she is looking for something to put food on the table. Just leave, let her eat. Do not insult or drag me," she said.

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She distinguished between accepting payment to appear with politicians and endorsing their politics, declining to comment further on Nigeria's political landscape. "Nigeria politics is dirty, so I do not want to talk about it," she said, adding that she was not telling anyone how to vote.

During the same interview, Oshodi-Oke spoke about a long-running silence between her and fellow actress Sotayo Gaga, saying the two have not spoken in roughly five to six years following an unspecified disagreement.

Ronke Oshodi-Oke

She said the two now pass each other without acknowledgment when they meet at events. Despite the ongoing silence, she said Gaga sent her ₦150,000 after learning she was ill, though the gesture did not lead to renewed contact between them.

Oshodi-Oke also discussed health challenges she has faced, along with aspects of her marriage and motherhood. She said a period of illness contributed to her decision to join the Celestial Church of Christ, stating that this choice did not reflect any judgment toward people who follow other religious faiths.

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She also revisited her past struggles with marriage, a topic she has spoken about before. In an earlier interview with media personality Biola Adebayo, she described the emotional toll of her failed marriage as something that nearly cost her, her sanity, an experience she has referenced multiple times since.

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She has also previously said she finds it difficult to fully trust people, including men close to her, and has spoken about her children as central to who she loves and relies on emotionally.