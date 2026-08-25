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NAFDAC begins nationwide recall of banned sachet alcohol, small PET bottle drinks, threatens manufacturers

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 11:30 - 25 August 2026
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Sachet alcohol: recall products or risk closure, NAFDAC warns manufacturers.
NAFDAC has begun a nationwide recall of banned sachet alcohol and alcoholic drinks in PET bottles below 200ml, warning manufacturers and sellers of sanctions.
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  • NAFDAC has ordered the nationwide recall of banned sachet alcohol and alcoholic drinks packaged in PET bottles below 200ml.

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  • The agency directed manufacturers, distributors and retailers to remove the products from circulation.

  • Companies that continue producing or selling the banned drinks risk sanctions, including closure and withdrawal of product registrations.

  • NAFDAC said the enforcement is aimed at protecting public health and reducing access to easily available alcoholic drinks, especially among underage consumers.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has commenced a nationwide recall of banned alcoholic drinks packaged in sachets and plastic bottles below 200ml as part of efforts to enforce the Federal Government’s restriction on the products.

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The agency directed manufacturers, distributors and retailers to remove the affected products from circulation, warning that companies found producing or selling the banned drinks would face regulatory sanctions.

NAFDAC said the recall is aimed at clearing remaining stocks of prohibited alcoholic beverages still available in markets, warehouses and other points within the supply chain despite the ban.

The ban covers alcoholic drinks packaged in sachets and those sold in polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles below 200ml. NAFDAC said the restriction was introduced over concerns that the small-sized packaging made alcoholic drinks cheaper, easier to access and more available to underage consumers.

The agency’s Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said enforcement teams have been deployed across the country to monitor compliance and ensure that banned products are removed.

NAFDAC enforcement officers confiscate prohibited small-volume alcoholic drinks and sachets during a nationwide mop-up operation.
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NAFDAC warned manufacturers that failure to comply with the recall order could result in penalties, including suspension of operations, withdrawal of product registrations and other regulatory actions.

The agency also said recalled products would be documented and destroyed under regulatory supervision, with manufacturers expected to bear the cost of the process.

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The enforcement follows earlier measures by the government and regulatory agencies to phase out sachet alcohol and small-volume alcoholic drinks. The Federal Government had previously announced restrictions on the production and distribution of the products following concerns raised by health authorities and stakeholders about alcohol abuse, especially among young people.

NAFDAC urged consumers, retailers and distributors to report the continued sale of banned alcoholic drinks to the agency as enforcement continues nationwide.

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