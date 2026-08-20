Google has announced 12 months of free Google AI Plus (worth ₦92,400) for students aged 18 and older

Google has announced 12 months of free Google AI Plus (worth ₦92,400) for students aged 18 and older

Nigerian students get one year of Google AI Plus free, here's how to claim it

Students in universities, polytechnics and colleges of education can claim the offer, worth ₦92,400, from today, with returning students able to renew for another 12 months

Google has announced 12 months of free Google AI Plus (worth ₦92,400) for students aged 18 and older in accredited Nigerian higher institutions, with renewals available for returning users.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The subscription includes Gemini Omni, Gemini Live, Deep Research, 400 GB of cloud storage, and interactive tools like "Guided Learning" that coach students step-by-step rather than giving direct answers.

Google has announced that students in Nigerian higher institutions can now get 12 months of Google AI Plus at no cost, just in time for the new academic year.

The Gemini Student Offer, worth ₦92,400 per student, is open to anyone aged 18 or older currently enrolled in an accredited Nigerian university, polytechnic or college of education. Students who claimed the offer last academic year can renew for another free 12 months once they re-verify their student status.

With the subscription, students get a personal AI study companion in the Gemini app: roughly double the usage limits, access to Gemini Omni, Gemini Live for real-time voice conversations, Deep Research for term papers and projects, custom practice quizzes, unlimited file uploads, and 400 GB of cloud storage. Nigeria is one of 27 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa where the offer is now live.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Built to help students learn, not cheat

A common concern about AI in education is that it does students’ work for them. Google says this offer is designed around the opposite idea: Gemini’s “Guided Learning” mode works like a patient tutor, offering hints and guiding questions rather than handing over answers.

The approach has been tested close to home. In a Google DeepMind study of 1,763 students in West African schools, students who used Guided Learning made the equivalent of 1.2 to 1.7 years of learning progress in just eight weeks. More than nine in ten of their interactions with the AI focused on understanding concepts, and in only 2% of cases did Gemini give a direct solution.

Lecturers keep control too. Through Google Classroom, teachers can lock Gemini into Guided Learning mode so students get support without shortcuts. Student and classroom data is never used to train Google’s AI models. And because 74% of teenagers rely on online video for schoolwork, YouTube now includes study guardrails such as Take a Break reminders, bedtime alerts and a limit on Shorts to cut distractions during study hours.

Students in universities, polytechnics and colleges of education can claim the offer, worth ₦92,400

Advertisement

Advertisement

What students get

The free subscription unlocks a suite of study tools: Gemini Study Notebooks, which turn uploaded lecture notes and course materials into practice quizzes and lesson plans; Gemini Live and Deep Research for brainstorming and long-form research; interactive 3D visualisations of complex structures directly in the chat; and the Google Lens Homework Helper, which coaches students through difficult equations and diagrams from a photo.

How to claim