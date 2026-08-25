The Federal Government has begun demolishing Carter Bridge in Lagos for a ₦548.98bn replacement.

The Federal Government has begun demolishing Carter Bridge in Lagos for a ₦548.98bn replacement.

Carter Bridge is being demolished for ₦548.98bn replacement — what Lagosians need to know

The Federal Government has begun demolishing Carter Bridge in Lagos for a ₦548.98bn replacement.

Carter Bridge is being demolished and replaced after government-commissioned technical assessments found serious deterioration in its underwater structural components.

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The replacement will cost ₦548.98 billion, measure about 1.93 kilometres and feature additional ramps, a cable-stayed section and navigational spans.

The government now targets completion within 24 months, while maintaining the existing bridge during construction to minimise the impact on Lagos traffic.

The Federal Government has begun demolishing the ageing 125-year-old Carter Bridge in Lagos to make way for a new 1.93-kilometre bridge estimated to cost ₦548.98 billion.

The project will replace the existing crossing after technical assessments found serious deterioration in its underwater structural components.

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The government initially gave the reconstruction a 36-month completion timeline when the project was handed over in May.

However, Works Minister Senator David Umahi said on Monday, August 24, that the Federal Government now wants to complete the project within 24 months, citing the bridge’s importance to Lagos traffic.

Works Minister, Senator David Umahi said the Carter Bridge demolition will be completed within 24 months

Why the Federal Government is demolishing Carter Bridge

The decision followed structural investigations conducted in 2013 and 2019, as well as further assessments under the current administration.

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According to Umahi, specialist divers and geologists examined the bridge’s underwater components. He said the investigations found that some of the piles supporting the bridge had detached from their pile caps.

The decline of the Carter Bridge is blamed on age, salt water, and heavy traffic

Describing the damage, Umahi compared it to “having the leg removed from the hip.”

He also said rust, scouring and illegal sand mining had contributed to the deterioration, while the bridge had remained in service for more than six decades with inadequate maintenance.

The government had considered rehabilitation but ultimately concluded that rebuilding was the safer option. Umahi said technical experts and stakeholders agreed that the Carter Bridge's existing structure is beyond repair.

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What the new ₦548.98bn Carter Bridge will look like

The 125-year-old Carter Bridge

The replacement is significantly longer than the existing bridge.

The original project design covered about 1.525 kilometres, but the scope was expanded to 1.93 kilometres after the addition of a flyover ramp intended to tackle traffic bottlenecks around the bridge approaches.

The new design will include additional ramps, with one carriageway elevated over another to improve traffic flow.

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A cable-stayed section will also be incorporated to provide clearance for navigation, while the project includes two 105-metre navigational spans.

The government is also planning additional protection for the new bridge foundations, including gabions, to guard against erosion and scouring.

Umahi said the new engineering features are intended to make the replacement more durable than the existing structure.

READ ALSO: Full list of major road projects President Tinubu has commissioned since taking office

CCECC begins work on the new Carter Bridge

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CCECC begins work on the new Carter Bridge

The Federal Ministry of Works formally handed the project to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) on May 6, 2026.

The ministry said the company emerged as the most technically and commercially viable bidder after the procurement process.

During his latest inspection, Umahi said CCECC had completed about 15% of preliminary work, including establishing its project yard and constructing access roads. He added that piling was expected to begin before the end of the week.

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The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olufemi Dare, also confirmed that the contractor had mobilised and was preparing for piling operations.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olufemi Dare

What the Carter Bridge demolition means for Lagos traffic

For Lagos motorists, the biggest concern is likely to be traffic.

Carter Bridge is a major connection between Lagos Island and the mainland. A complete shutdown would put additional pressure on other busy routes, including Eko Bridge and Third Mainland Bridge.

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Umahi said the government therefore intends to keep the existing crossing operational while construction progresses, with regular monitoring and maintenance.

“If we close Carter Bridge, Lagos will go into katakata,” he said, explaining why the bridge would continue to be maintained during reconstruction.

That means commuters should expect changing traffic arrangements as demolition and construction move from one section to another.