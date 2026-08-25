Fola, Omah Lay, Mavo, Wizkid lead 18th Headies nominations list

Fola leads the 18th Headies with 11 nominations after enjoying a monumental 2025.

Fola leads the 18th Headies with 11 nominations after enjoying a monumental 2025.

The Headies, Africa's leading entertainment awards, have released their nominations list ahead of the 18th ceremony, to be held this October in Toronto, Canada.

Fola leads the 18th Headies with 11 nominations after enjoying a monumental 2025.

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Omah Lay secured 8 nominations largely thanks to 'With You', his hit collaboration with Davido

Breakout sensation Mavo's rise to stardom is also captured with his 7 nominations for the award ceremony scheduled for November in Toronto, Canada.

The list features 213 nominations spread across 35 categories, celebrating the biggest names and breakout stars who defined African music in the period under review (August 1, 2024 – April 30, 2026).

FOLA leads the nominations list with 10 nods, including Album of the Year, Next Rated, Songwriter of the Year and Best Male Artiste, off the back of his acclaimed debut album CATHARSIS. Omah Lay follows with 8 nominations, while Mavo and Wizkid bagged 7 nods each. Asake and Davido round out the top tier with 6 nominations apiece.

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Ayra Starr and Tiwa Savage are the most nominated female stars with 5 nominations apiece. Breakout artiste Kunmie has also earned 5 nominations, including Song of the Year for his standout single, 'Arike.' Adekunle Gold, Odumodublvck, and Shoday round out the 5-nomination tier.

Davido and Omah Lay's 'With You' is the most-nominated song, appearing in six categories: Recording of the Year, Music Video, Best Collaboration, Afrobeats Single, Viewers' Choice, and Song of the Year.

The Next Rated category delivers a stacked field of rising stars - Fido, FOLA, Llona, Mavo, Shoday, and Zaylevelten - while Rookie of the Year spotlights fresh breakout talent in Amma, Danpapa GTA, FirstKlaz, Kidd Carder, NO11, Priesst and OG Abbah.

Album of the Year brings together 7 of the year's most celebrated projects: CATHARSIS (Fola), CLARITY OF MIND (Omah Lay), G.O.A.T (Erigga), MORAYO (Wizkid), NO SIGN OF WEAKNESS (Burna Boy), THE MACHINE IS COMING (Odumodublvck), and THIS ONE IS PERSONAL (Tiwa Savage).

This year's ceremony will have artists in the Alternative genre shining as they have earned nominations in the general categories, while the Headies' regional awards are extended across 16 African countries, alongside categories for International Artiste of the Year and Best Canadian/African Diaspora Artiste, underscoring the Headies' continued push as a truly continental and global award.

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Legendary Congolese artiste Awilo Longomba will receive the iconic HEADIES HALL OF FAME AWARD, while Cecil Hammond will be honoured with the SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD for his lasting contributions to African entertainment.

The 18th Headies Awards are themed “Africa to the World” and will take place on October 25, 2026, in Toronto, Canada.

Album of the Year

FOLA - Carthasis

Tiwa Savage - This One Is Personal

Wizkid - Morayo

Burna Boy - No Sign of Weakness

Omah Lay - Clarity of Mind

Erigga - G.O.A.T

Odumodublvck - The Machine Is Coming

Afrobeats Album of the Year

5ive — Davido

Captain — BNXN

Clarity of Mind — Omah Lay

Fuji — Adekunle Gold

Morayo — Wizkid

No Sign of Weakness — Burna Boy

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Song of the Year

Arike — Kunmie

Hey Jago — Poco Lee, Shoday & Rahman Jago

Hot Body — Ayra Starr

Joy Is Coming — Fido

MMS — Asake & Wizkid

With You — Davido & Omah Lay

Afrobeats Single of the Year

Fun — Rema

Jogodo — Asake & Wizkid

Laho — Shallipopi

With You — Davido & Omah Lay

You — Fola

Bundle by Bundle — Burna Boy

Best Performer (Live)

Adekunle Gold — Live at the National Theatre, Lagos

Asake — Red Bull Symphonic

Ayra Starr — Global Citizen Festival 2025

Johnny Drille — Johnny’s Room Live 6

Ruger — Live at Indigo at The O2, London (2025)

Best R&B Album

Before We Became Strangers — Kunmie

Catharsis — Fola

I Am the Blueprint — Qing Madi

Love Is a Kingdom — Tems

Reflection Station — Tay Iwar

This One Is Personal — Tiwa Savage

Best Recording of the Year

Arike — Kunmie

How Do You? — Amaeya

Baby (Is It a Crime) — Rema

Coping Mechanism — Omah Lay & Elmah

With You — Davido & Omah Lay

You — Fola

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Best Alternative Album

Afrika Magik — SDC

Detox — Sewa

Duplicity — BOJ

Healers Chapel — Wizard Chan

Olorin Pack — Scottyolorin

Then 1t Got Crazy — Zaylevelten

Digital Artist of the Year

Asake

Ayra Starr

BNXN

Chella

Fola

Mavo

Seyi Vibez

Wizkid

Music Video of the Year

Director Pink — 10 Kilo — Davido

Dammy Twitch — With You — Davido

TG Omori — Afroculture — Flavour ft Baaba Maal

Jyde Ajala — Wizard Chan

DK — Bundle by Bundle — Burna Boy

Best Female Artist

Ayra Starr

Qing Madi

Sewa

Tems

Teni

Tiwa Savage

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Best Male Artist

Adekunle Gold

Asake

Fola

Mavo

Rema

Wizkid

Burna Boy

Rookie of the Year

Amma

Danpapa Gta

Firstklaz

Kidd Carder

No11

Priesst

OG Abbah

Best Inspirational Single

Amioluwa — Sunmisola Agbebi ft Yinka Okeleye

Favour — Lawrence Oyor

Idinma (You Are Good) — Sinach

Korin Iyin (I Will Praise You) — EmmaOMG

No Turning Back 2 — Gaise Baba ft Lawrence Oyor

We Move — Mercy Chinwo

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

Layefa — 6:35

Amaeya — How Do You?

Sewa — Lagos Lovin

Qing Madi — Scum Bag

Liya — Skin to Skin

Tiwa Savage — You4Me

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Adekunle Gold — I’m Not Done

Flavour — Orente

Magixx — Winter and Summer

Odeal — Patience

Syemca — Love Egbugomo

Tay Iwar — Bad Belle

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Hall of Fame

Awilo Longomba

Best Street-Hop Artist

Famous Pluto — Na Scra

Kashcoming — All My Money

Poco Lee — Hey Jago ft Shoday and Rahman Jago

Seyi Vibez — Shaolin

Shallipopi — Laho

Tuff King — Nkemakonam

Rybeena — Gaddem ft Shoday

International Artist of the Year

Ciara

Dave

Gunna

Jazmine Sullivan

Shenseea

Tiakola

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Songwriter of the Year

Adekunle Kosoko (Adekunle Gold) — Many People

Anthony Ebuka Victor (Victony) — Cough Syrup with BNXN

Fuayefika Maxwell (Wizard Chan) — Time Traveler

Odunlami Afolarin Temiloluwa (Fola) — Who Does That?

Oluwabukunmi Ariyibi Peter (Kunmie)

Peace Chidinma Amaefula (Amaeya) — How Do You?

Best Headies Collaboration

CKay ft Mavo — Body (Danz)

Mavo ft Wavestar — Escaladizzy

Poco Lee, Shoday & Rahman Jago — Hey Jago

Fola ft Kizz Daniel — Lost

Odumodublvck ft Victony — Pity This Boy

Davido ft Omah Lay — With You

Mr Eazi and King Promise — See What We’ve Done

Chief Priest ft Spyki — Finally

African Diaspora-Canadian Artiste

Debby Friday — Lipsync

Tôme — CC ft Alpha P

Bolu Ajibade — Diana with Friyie

Nonso Amadi — Dive In

Rooky Kamiz — Deeper

Tobi — Out the Mud

East African Artist

Abigail Chams (Tanzania)

Bien (Kenya)

Bruce Melodie (Rwanda)

Harmonize (Tanzania)

Joshua Baraka (Uganda)

West African Artist

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Himra (Côte d’Ivoire)

KiDi (Ghana)

King Promise (Ghana)

Moliy (Ghana)

Wally B. Seck (Senegal)

Stonebwoy (Ghana)

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Best Alternative Song

CYK Baddie — Luwa.mp4 ft Jeleel!

Lagos Lovin — Sewa

Oliver — Wizard Chan

Omo to Sexy — Binde

Prada Baby — Wavestar

Sweet Danger — Obongjayar

Summer Adina — Chief Priest ft BoyPee & Zoro Swagbag

North African Artist

Balti (Tunisia)

Dystinct (Morocco)

Marwan Moussa (Egypt)

Soolking (Algeria)

Tul8te (Egypt)

Central African Artist

Fally Ipupa (DR Congo)

Ferré Gola (DR Congo)

Héritier Watanabe (DR Congo)

Hiro (DR Congo)

Innoss’B (DR Congo)

Locko (Cameroon)

Rap Single

2:02 PM in London — Odumodublvck

ACi — Blaqbonez

Man2Man — Dremo

Moshood — PDSTRN

Nkemakonam — Tuff King

Wuse Tu — Zaylevelten, Mavo

John Wick — Zhus Jdo

R&B Single

6:35 — Layefa

How Do You? — Amaeya

I Love You — Amma

What You Need — Tems

Winter & Summer — Magixx

You4Me — Tiwa Savage

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Producer of the Year

Magicsticks — Jogodo by Asake & Wizkid and Real, Vol. 1 by Asake & Wizkid

P.Priime — MMS by Asake & Wizkid, Baby (Is It a Crime) by Rema, Billionaires Club by Olamide, Darkoo & Wizkid

Ragee — Hot Body by Ayra Starr

Sarz — Hot Body by Ayra Starr and Who’s Dat Girl by Ayra Starr ft Rema

Tempoe — With You by Davido ft Omah Lay and SMH by Joeboy

Viewers’ Choice

Ayra Starr — Hot Body

Davido — With You ft Omah Lay

Rema — Baby (Is It a Crime)

Fola — You

Wizkid — Jogodo with Asake

Kunmie — Arike

Mavo —Escaladizzy ft Wavestar

Original Song for Visual Media

All My Love — Osas Okonyon & Abbey Wonder, from Evi

Behind the Scenes — Funke Akindele & Tolu Obanro, from Behind the Scenes

Save Me — Oscar Heman-Ackah & 2Baba, from To Kill a Monkey

Only in Lagos — WurlD & Liya, from Christmas in Lagos