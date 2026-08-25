Oke-Afa bridge closure starts Friday: See dates, new traffic routes and what motorists in Isolo and Ejigbo should know

If Oke-Afa Bridge is part of your regular route through Isolo and Ejigbo, you may want to rethink your journey from Friday as Lagos state government begins temporary closure of Oke-Afa Bridge in Isolo for rehabilitation.

Oke-Afa Bridge will undergo rehabilitation from August 28 to September 18, 2026, with traffic managed in two phases.

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The first phase affects the Isolo-to-Ejigbo direction, while the second switches to Ejigbo-to-Isolo traffic from September 12.

LASTMA officials and an emergency tow vehicle will be deployed to manage traffic and respond to vehicle breakdowns during the works.

The Lagos State Government has announced a temporary closure of Oke-Afa Bridge in Isolo as rehabilitation work begins on the busy route. The work is scheduled to start on Friday, August 28, and continue until September 18, 2026.

That does not mean motorists will be completely cut off from the route for three weeks. Instead, traffic will be managed in phases, with vehicles using the available carriageway while work continues on the other side.

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Commissioner for Transportation, Lagos State, Oluwaseun Osiyemi [Independent Newspaper Nigeria]

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, announced the arrangement, saying the traffic plan was designed to keep vehicles moving and reduce disruption around the corridor.

Here is what motorists need to know before the work begins.

When does the Oke-Afa Bridge closure start?

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Oke Afia bridge closure dates

The rehabilitation is scheduled to last for three weeks. The work will begin on Friday, August 28, 2026, and end on Friday, September 18. It will also be carried out in two stages.

From August 28 to September 11, attention will be on the outbound Isolo-to-Ejigbo side of the bridge. The second phase will begin on September 12 and run until September 18, shifting the work to the Ejigbo-to-Isolo direction.

What happens to traffic from Isolo to Ejigbo?

The traffic arrangement will change throughout the three weeks.

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For the first phase, motorists travelling from Isolo towards Ejigbo will be diverted at Pako Roundabout onto the Isolo-bound lane.

Traffic will then move in both directions along that section before vehicles reconnect with the main lane at Mobil Filling Station.

Motorists travelling in the opposite direction, from Ejigbo towards Isolo, will still be able to use the route. They will share the lane with Ejigbo-bound vehicles between Mobil Filling Station and Pako Roundabout before returning to the normal road arrangement.

In other words, the first phase will reduce the available road space rather than completely cutting off the Isolo-Ejigbo connection.

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The traffic arrangement changes on September 12

Insider hack for navigating Lagos traffic like a boss

The second phase reverses the arrangement.

From September 12 to September 18, motorists coming from Ejigbo and heading towards Isolo will be diverted onto the Ejigbo-bound carriageway at Mobil Filling Station.

Vehicles will travel in both directions along the affected section before rejoining the main lane at Pako Roundabout.

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Motorists coming from Isolo will continue moving through the corridor but will share the lane with Isolo-bound traffic between Pako Roundabout and Mobil Filling Station.

After that section, they will regain full access to the road.

Will the closure cause traffic?

It is reasonable to expect slower movement around the bridge, particularly because traffic in both directions will be squeezed onto the available lane during each phase.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, will be ready to mitigate traffic issues by towing broken-down vehicles along the open routes as Oke Afa bridge's rehabilitation continues.

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The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, will be deployed to the area to coordinate traffic and help minimise disruption.

An emergency tow vehicle will also be stationed within the axis throughout the rehabilitation period. The aim is to quickly remove broken-down vehicles before they become another source of congestion on the already restricted carriageway.

For motorists, that means the usual rush-hour calculation may need some adjustment. If you normally leave home with only a few minutes to spare, this may be a good time to give yourself extra travel time.

Why is Oke-Afa Bridge being rehabilitated?

A picture of Oke-Afa Bridge's structural damage

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The immediate reason for the closure is to allow rehabilitation work to be carried out on the bridge.

The project is being executed by the Federal Ministry of Works, through the Office of the Federal Controller, Lagos, in conjunction with Strabic Construction Limited while Lagos State is handling the traffic management arrangements around the federal rehabilitation project.

The bridge is an important route for people travelling between Isolo, Ejigbo and surrounding communities, so keeping traffic moving while the work is carried out is a major part of the plan.

The phased approach is therefore intended to allow rehabilitation work to continue without completely shutting down movement along the corridor.

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What should motorists do?

What to do to survive Lagos traffic [BBC]

The most useful thing motorists can do is pay attention to the date and direction of travel.

If you are travelling Isolo to Ejigbo between August 28 and September 11, expect the diversion beginning around Pako Roundabout.

If you are travelling from Ejigbo to Isolo between September 12 and September 18, expect the diversion to begin around the Mobil Filling Station.

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LASTMA officials will be on the ground, and motorists are expected to follow their instructions as well as the temporary traffic signs around the work area.

It is also worth avoiding unnecessary stops around the shared highway. A breakdown or poorly positioned vehicle can create a much bigger problem when there is already limited road space.

For people who depend on public transport through the Isolo-Ejigbo corridor, the same warning applies: journeys may take longer than usual, especially during peak periods, so leaving earlier could save you some frustration.

People who depend on public transport through the Isolo-Ejigbo corridor should also note that journeys may take longer than usual, especially during peak periods, so leaving earlier could save you some frustration.