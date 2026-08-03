NYSC issues fresh camp rules as prospective corps members risk disqualification over document errors

NYSC has advised prospective corps members not to travel at night as they prepare to report to orientation camps across the country

NYSC has advised prospective corps members not to travel at night as they prepare to report to orientation camps across the country

NYSC has released fresh guidelines for prospective corps members ahead of the orientation camp, warning against night travel, registration issues over graduation date discrepancies, and explaining how to correct date of birth.

NYSC warned prospective corps members not to travel to orientation camp at night for safety reasons.

Graduates with mismatched graduation dates on their call-up letter and Statement of Result will not be registered.

Affected candidates should resolve any discrepancies with their Student Affairs Officers (SAOs) before reporting to camp.

NYSC also explained the process for correcting date of birth using a WAEC Verification PIN through the NYSC portal.

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The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has issued fresh instructions for prospective corps members (PCMs) ahead of the next orientation camp, and if you're preparing to serve, you may want to pay attention.

In a notice shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) page on Monday, the scheme warned prospective corps members against travelling to camp at night, stressing that safety should come first.

"Prospective Corps Members are advised not to travel at night to the orientation camp."

The warning comes as thousands of graduates across Nigeria get set to report to their various orientation camps. Night travel has remained a major concern in Nigeria because of road accidents and security challenges on some highways.

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NYSC also said anyone whose graduation date on their call-up letter is different from the one on their Statement of Result will not be allowed to complete registration at the camp.

The scheme says prospective corps members whose graduation dates on their call-up letters do not match those on their Statements of Result will not be registered at camp

"Prospective Corps Members with discrepancies in the date of graduation on their call-up letters and the date on their statement of results will not be registered in the orientation camp."

The scheme advised affected graduates to resolve the issue with their Student Affairs Officers (SAOs) before heading to camp.

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"They should sort out such issues with the Student Affairs Officers (SAOs) before reporting to the camp."

The agency further reminded prospective corps members to print, sign and take along their registration form, as it will be submitted during camp registration.

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"Prospective Corps Members are advised to print and sign the form, which is to be submitted during registration at the orientation camp."

NYSC directed affected prospective corps members to resolve graduation date discrepancies with their Student Affairs Officers (SAOs) before reporting to orientation camp

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For those who need to correct their date of birth, NYSC also explained the process.

According to the scheme, affected applicants should first get a 19- or 20-digit WAEC Verification PIN. They can then log in to their NYSC dashboard, click on the "Correction of Date of Birth" link, enter the WAEC Verification PIN, select the examination type, year and examination number before verifying and submitting the request.