Affidavit and newspaper publication may no longer be enough for name changes — here are 6 things every Nigerian should know
The Supreme Court ruled that affidavit and newspaper publication alone are insufficient for changing names on official records.
A formal name change process involves a Deed Poll and Official Gazette publication.
The NPC is working on a digital system to make name changes easier to verify and reduce fraud.
Nigerians changing names may need to provide stronger documentation when updating government records.
For years, many Nigerians who wanted to change their names relied on a familiar process: swearing an affidavit and publishing the change of name in a newspaper.
The process became widely accepted for people changing names after marriage, correcting errors in official documents, adopting new family names or aligning their records across different institutions.
However, a recent clarification on the legal requirements for name changes means that an affidavit and newspaper publication alone may no longer be enough to officially alter names on government records.
According to a report by Vanguard, the development is linked to a Supreme Court judgment and moves by the National Population Commission (NPC) to introduce a more structured and digital system for processing name changes.
Here are six things Nigerians should know:
1. Affidavit and newspaper publication alone may not legally change official records
For many years, Nigerians treated an affidavit and newspaper announcement as the complete process for changing names.
However, Vanguard reported that the Supreme Court clarified in the 2021 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vs Degi-Eremienyo case that these documents alone are not sufficient to effect a change of name on official records.
The judgment stated that a more formal process is required when a person wants a name change recognised for official purposes.
2. A Deed Poll is required for a formal name change
According to the report, one of the requirements recognised in the formal process is a Deed Poll.
A Deed Poll is a legal document prepared to show a person’s intention to abandon an old name and adopt a new one. It provides a formal record of the decision and serves as evidence of the name change.
The document is typically prepared by a lawyer and signed by the person changing the name.
3. Official Gazette publication is part of the recognised process
The report stated that, beyond a Deed Poll, the name change process also involves publication in the Official Gazette.
Unlike a newspaper notice, which mainly informs members of the public, a Gazette publication serves as an official government record of the change.
This distinction is important because government agencies rely on official records when verifying identity information.
4. The old system had loopholes that could be exploited
An official of the National Population Commission told Vanguard that the previous process involving affidavits and newspaper publications had loopholes that allowed manipulation and the production of fake documents.
The commission said the move towards a digital system is aimed at creating a more reliable way of verifying and recording name changes.
5. NPC is working to digitise the name-change process
The National Population Commission is working on a digital platform that will allow Nigerians to process name changes online.
According to the report, the proposed system will enable applicants to submit applications, undergo verification and receive official documentation after approval.
The commission said the digital process will help reduce fraud and improve record management.
6. The change is aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s identity management system
The move is expected to improve consistency in official records, especially as Nigerians increasingly rely on documents such as the National Identification Number (NIN), birth certificates, passports and other government-issued documents.
A technology, privacy and human rights advocate, Chukwuemeka Dike, told Vanguard that stronger verification is necessary because a person’s name is a major part of their identity.
He argued that identity changes should go through a process that provides stronger proof than a simple declaration.
The development does not mean affidavits and newspaper publications are completely illegal. Rather, the report highlights that they may no longer be sufficient on their own when Nigerians want government institutions to officially recognise a change of name.
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