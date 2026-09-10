FG announces free daily data for Nigerian students starting October 1, see conditions attached

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, addresses attendees during the official launch of the zero-rated educational data initiative in Abuja

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, addresses attendees during the official launch of the zero-rated educational data initiative in Abuja

The Federal Government has announced that Nigerian students in public secondary schools and tertiary institutions will receive 100MB of free daily data from October 1, 2026, to access approved educational websites.

FG says Nigerian students will receive 100MB of free data every day starting October 1, 2026.

The free data will only work on approved educational websites and digital learning platforms.

The programme will begin with public senior secondary schools and public tertiary institutions.

MTN, Airtel and Globacom are among the telecom operators supporting the initiative.

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If you've ever burned through your data just trying to download lecture notes or submit an assignment, this one is for you.

The Federal Government has announced that Nigerian students will start receiving 100MB of free data every day from October 1, 2026, to access approved educational websites and online learning platforms.

The programme will first cover students in public senior secondary schools and public tertiary institutions, with plans to expand it to more learners later.

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, revealed the rollout date on Thursday during the launch of the Initiative for Zero-Rated Access to Educational Platforms and Content in Nigeria in Abuja.

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“Let me let out the secret. This will be made available to Nigerian students from October 1st, 2026,” Alausa said, acknowledging the contribution of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria to the programme.

What does the free data cover?

Officials from the Nigerian Communications Commission and representatives from major telecom operators signed the partnership agreement to deliver daily free data to students

Before you start planning to stream movies with it, here's the catch.

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The 100MB daily data can only be used on approved educational websites and platforms. That means the free data is zero-rated, so it won't work for social media, YouTube (unless approved), or other regular internet browsing.

According to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the approved platforms will include:

Learning management systems

Digital libraries

Educational repositories

Teacher development platforms

Technical and vocational education platforms

Why the government is introducing free data

Students in a public senior secondary school classroom tested digital learning platforms using connected mobile devices.

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According to Alausa, the rising cost of internet data has become a major obstacle for many Nigerian students, especially those from low-income families.

He believes removing data costs for educational websites will make it easier for students to study online using phones, tablets and computers.

“Our ambition must be that, ultimately, no Nigerian learner should be denied access to quality educational content simply because he or she cannot afford data,” the minister said.

He added that providing free access to learning resources could turn everyday devices into classrooms and libraries for students across the country.

More education reforms coming

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More education reforms coming

The minister also revealed that the government is working on measures to regulate internet access for children below the age of 16.

“It will be regulating internet access to children below 16 years old,” Alausa said, adding that more details would be announced later.

He stressed that any online educational content made available to children must be "appropriate, credible, safe and aligned with our educational objectives and our curriculum."

Beyond the free data initiative, the Federal Government said it is expanding the digitalisation of education through projects such as the Nigeria Education Data Infrastructure, the Digital Nigeria Education Management Information System, and the Learner Identification Number.

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Alausa also disclosed that more than 240,000 schools across Nigeria have already been geo-mapped while the Annual School Census is being digitised to improve data on school enrolment, teachers, classrooms, internet connectivity, libraries, laboratories and school safety.

MTN, Airtel and Glo are supporting the project

Representatives from MTN, Airtel, and Globacom gathered at the Abuja event to demonstrate their support for zero-rating educational content.

MTN, Airtel and Glo are supporting the project

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NCC Director of Policy, Competition and Economic Analysis, Ayuba Shuaibu, said the Ministry of Education and the commission will jointly decide which educational platforms will be whitelisted for the free data.

“The framework also adopts the operator’s consult model for the initial rollout of the initiative. Under this model, a daily zero-rated data allowance of 100 MB will be provided by the participating MNOs for usage on approved websites and platforms,” Shuaibu said.

The initiative has the backing of major telecom operators including MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria and Globacom, according to NCC Executive Commissioner for Technical Services, Abraham Oshadami.