The FGN Power Company announced the partnership with Siemens Energy and GIZ to provide free solar installation training for Nigerians

The FGN Power Company announced the partnership with Siemens Energy and GIZ to provide free solar installation training for Nigerians

FG is offering free solar training with COREN certificate — here’s how to apply before the deadline

The Federal Government has opened applications for free solar installation training with Siemens Energy and GIZ. Successful participants will receive hands-on training and COREN certification. Here's how to apply before September 18.

FG, Siemens Energy and GIZ have opened applications for free solar installation training.

Successful participants will receive practical training and COREN certification.

Training will take place in Lagos and Abeokuta and will last three weeks.

Applications close at 4 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2026.

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If you've been thinking of learning a skill that can actually pay the bills, this might be one opportunity you don't want to ignore.

The Federal Government has opened applications for a free Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation Training for Nigerians interested in building a career in the renewable energy industry.

The programme is being organised in partnership with Siemens Energy and the German development agency GIZ under the Siemens Energy Education and Development (SEED) project.

According to a notice shared by FGN Power Company on its official X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday, the training will expose participants to both classroom learning and practical field experience.

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Trainees will engage in hands-on practical fieldwork and visited technical sites during their three-week physical training sessions in Lagos and Abeokuta.

Participants will receive theoretical lessons, hands-on practical training, technical site visits and competency assessments before the programme ends.

One of the biggest incentives is that successful participants will also receive COREN certification, a credential that could boost opportunities in Nigeria's growing renewable energy sector.

The organisers also made it clear that the programme isn't only for experienced technicians.

"The programme is open to applicants with practical experience as well as those without formal education or prior practical experience.

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"Recent graduates with National Diploma, Higher National Diploma or undergraduate qualifications, young professionals in relevant fields and people passionate about renewable energy are also encouraged to apply," the notice read.

Applicants, however, must be available to attend the three-week physical training.

How to apply for FG's free solar installation training

Interested Nigerians are expected to complete the online Expression of Interest form before 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2026.

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Applicants will be required to provide basic details including:

Full name

Gender

Phone number

Email address

Preferred training location

They will also be asked to confirm that they can attend the three-week physical training scheduled for September 2026.

Successful graduates will receive their official COREN certifications, boosting their professional credibility in the growing renewable energy sector.

Applicants must also provide information about their educational qualifications, employment status, work experience and the sector they currently work in.

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Those with formal qualifications will need to upload their latest CV alongside degree certificates or other relevant credentials.

The training will take place in Lagos and Abeokuta, Ogun State, with each training stream running for three weeks.

The organisers said the training and certification are completely free. Meals will be provided on training days, but participants will have to cover their own accommodation and transportation costs.