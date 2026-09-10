Dangote Refinery IPO: Full list of 32 banks, fintechs to buy shares from September 14
Nigerians can subscribe to Dangote Refinery shares through Access Bank, GTCO, UBA, Zenith Bank, and others.
Bamboo, PiggyVest, Moniepoint, Flutterwave, and other fintechs are approved subscription channels.
Dangote Refinery puts 4.1 billion shares on offer at ₦525 per share.
The N2.15 trillion share sale involves 4.1 billion ordinary shares priced at ₦525 each, with a minimum subscription of 10 shares costing ₦5,250.
The offer is designed to make it easier for retail investors to participate, with subscriptions available through approved banks, fintech platforms, mobile money operators, and NGX Invest.
Investors are advised to use only approved subscription channels and read the offer documents carefully before applying. The official IPO website also warns investors not to share their PIN, password, or OTP with anyone.
The official Dangote Refinery IPO platform has listed the approved channels investors can use to subscribe to the offer.
Banks
1. Access Bank
2. Ecobank
3. FCMB
4. Fidelity Bank
5. FirstBank
6. Globus Bank
7. GTCO
8. Jaiz Bank
9. Keystone Bank
10. Lotus Bank
11. PremiumTrust Bank
12. Providus Bank
13. Stanbic IBTC
14. Sterling Bank
15. TAJ Bank
16. UBA
17. Union Bank
18. Wema Bank
19. Zenith Bank
Fintechs
1. Bamboo
2. Flutterwave
3. InvestNaija
4. Ladder
5. Moniepoint
6. Paga
7. Payaza
8. PiggyVest
9. Vetiva Invest
10. we.yan
Mobile operators
1. Airtel SmartCash
2. MTN MoMo
NGX
1. NGX Invest