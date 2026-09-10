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Dangote Refinery IPO: Full list of 32 banks, fintechs to buy shares from September 14

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 19:51 - 10 September 2026
Dangote Refinery IPO: Full list of 32 banks, fintechs to buy shares from September 14
The Dangote Petroleum Refinery is set to open its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) on September 14, 2026, allowing Nigerians and other eligible investors to own shares in Africa’s largest single-train refinery.
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  • Nigerians can subscribe to Dangote Refinery shares through Access Bank, GTCO, UBA, Zenith Bank, and others.

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  • Bamboo, PiggyVest, Moniepoint, Flutterwave, and other fintechs are approved subscription channels.

  • Dangote Refinery puts 4.1 billion shares on offer at ₦525 per share.

The N2.15 trillion share sale involves 4.1 billion ordinary shares priced at ₦525 each, with a minimum subscription of 10 shares costing ₦5,250.

The offer is designed to make it easier for retail investors to participate, with subscriptions available through approved banks, fintech platforms, mobile money operators, and NGX Invest.

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Investors are advised to use only approved subscription channels and read the offer documents carefully before applying. The official IPO website also warns investors not to share their PIN, password, or OTP with anyone.

The official Dangote Refinery IPO platform has listed the approved channels investors can use to subscribe to the offer.

Banks

1. Access Bank

2. Ecobank

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3. FCMB

4. Fidelity Bank

5. FirstBank

6. Globus Bank

7. GTCO

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8. Jaiz Bank

9. Keystone Bank

10. Lotus Bank

11. PremiumTrust Bank

12. Providus Bank

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13. Stanbic IBTC

14. Sterling Bank

15. TAJ Bank

16. UBA

17. Union Bank

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18. Wema Bank

19. Zenith Bank

Fintechs

1. Bamboo

2. Flutterwave

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3. InvestNaija

4. Ladder

5. Moniepoint

6. Paga

7. Payaza

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8. PiggyVest

9. Vetiva Invest

10. we.yan

Mobile operators

1. Airtel SmartCash

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2. MTN MoMo

NGX

1. NGX Invest

READ NEXT: Dangote Refinery IPO: What to know as N2.15tn share sale opens in September

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