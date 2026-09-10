PG Records backs Bolé Festival’s 10th anniversary, strengthening its commitment to Port Harcourt’s creative culture

As ‘Bolé Festival’ marked a decade of bringing together food, music, culture and community in Port Harcourt, PG Records joined the celebration as a key supporter of the festival’s landmark 10th anniversary edition.

Held from September 4 to 6 at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, the 10th edition of Bolé Festival, themed “A Decade of Fire,” brought together thousands of festival-goers, food vendors, creatives, musicians and cultural enthusiasts for three days of entertainment and community.

The festival has evolved from a celebration of Port Harcourt’s beloved bolé - roasted plantain traditionally served with fish and pepper sauce - into a wider cultural platform that showcases the city’s growing influence in Nigeria’s creative economy.

The record label’s presence was also felt through its artists, including Selo, whose live performance became one of the moments that connected PG Records’ growing music roster with the festival’s diverse audience. Some notable artists who performed include Timaya, Mavo, Duncan Mighty, David Hart, Peruzzi and Guchi, who was the only female artist on the lineup.

Speaking on PG Records’ involvement in the 10th anniversary edition, Perelade Dimanche, General Manager of PG Records, said the partnership reflected the label’s belief in the power of culture to create opportunities for emerging talent, which strongly reflects the vision of the founder of PG Records.

“Bolé Festival represents so much of what makes Port Harcourt special - the food, the music, the people and the sense of community. For PG Records, supporting the 10th edition was a natural fit because we believe in creating and supporting platforms where our artists and other young creatives can connect with audiences and be part of meaningful cultural moments. We are proud to have contributed to this milestone and excited about what it means for the future of Port Harcourt’s creative ecosystem.”

The significance of Bolé Festival’s tenth anniversary extends beyond the celebration itself. According to the festival organisers, the event has grown to more than 35,000 attendees, 200 vendors and 50 artists, highlighting the scale of the platform and its growing role within Port Harcourt’s cultural and commercial landscape.

PG Records’ support of the milestone edition therefore comes at a significant moment. As Nigerian music continues to expand globally, the infrastructure supporting artists at home remains just as important. Festivals provide a direct bridge between artists and audiences, while also creating opportunities for brands and creative companies to invest in the communities from which much of Nigeria’s culture emerges.

The partnership between PG Records and Bolé Festival is ultimately a reflection of that shared ecosystem: music meeting culture, brands meeting community, and emerging talent meeting an audience.

As Bolé Festival enters its second decade, PG Records’ involvement signals a continued commitment to supporting the platforms and people helping to shape the next chapter of Nigeria’s creative story.