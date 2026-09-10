inDrive records 96% surge in App installs as passengers embrace fair choice

inDrive, a global mobility and delivery services platform, is gaining traction among Nigerian consumers as the country’s ride-hailing market continues to evolve, recording a 96 per cent increase in app installs and emerging as the number one ride-hailing app in Nigeria by installs.

According to independent third-party data from Sensor Tower, inDrive has continued to grow its active user base, further strengthening its position in Nigeria’s evolving ride-hailing market, as consumers increasingly turn to mobility options that offer affordability, flexibility, and greater control over their rides.

inDrive currently operates in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Benin City, Ibadan, Owerri, and Enugu, providing passengers with a range of mobility options built around its fair choice model, which allows drivers and passengers to agree directly on fares.

Beyond its core ride-hailing offering, inDrive has expanded its services to meet diverse mobility and delivery service needs, with local offerings such as Economy, Courier, Comfort, One Click, and TukTuk. Its Delivery service also provides businesses with a convenient and flexible solution for moving packages and goods, helping merchants and other businesses meet their delivery needs more efficiently.

Commenting on the changing market landscape, the Country Manager, inDrive Nigeria, Timothy Oladimeji, noted that the platform’s growth reflects the relevance of a business model that offers consumers greater choice while responding to the realities of emerging markets, where affordability remains an important consideration.

Country Manager, inDrive Nigeria, Timothy Oladimeji

Oladimeji added that inDrive is evolving beyond ride-hailing to build a broader mobility and delivery services ecosystem designed to serve passengers, drivers and businesses, with Delivery extending the platform’s value to the B2B market.

“The growth we have recorded reflects the strength of our model and our deep understanding of the Nigerian market. While the market continues to evolve, our focus remains on giving passengers greater choice, flexibility, and access to affordable, reliable mobility, while creating flexible earning opportunities for drivers. At the same time, we are building an ecosystem of services that responds to the needs of businesses, including through Delivery, which provides a convenient and flexible solution for moving packages and goods. We will continue to invest in safety, service quality, technology, and our driver and business communities as we strengthen our long-term commitment to Nigeria,” he said.

The platform operates with one of the lowest service fees in the market, while the final ride price is determined directly between the driver and passenger. Unlike traditional ride-hailing platforms, inDrive does not use algorithms to set ride prices, allowing both parties to negotiate and agree on a fare that works for them.

As Nigeria’s mobility market continues to evolve, inDrive is also welcoming drivers and mobility investors seeking new opportunities to join its platform and continue serving consumers across the country.