Airtel says the new tool will help subscribers estimate how much data their online activities consume.

Airtel says the new tool will help subscribers estimate how much data their online activities consume.

After MTN, Airtel launches data calculator amid disappearing data complaints — here's how to use it

Airtel Nigeria has launched a new Web Data Calculator to help subscribers estimate internet usage and better understand data consumption. Here's how to use it.

The move comes weeks after MTN introduced its own transparency initiative amid ongoing data depletion complaints.

Users can calculate how much data activities like streaming, social media and video calls typically consume.

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Nigerian telecommunications subscribers have spent years complaining about data that drains faster than it should. Now, a second major network has responded with a transparency tool, putting the numbers directly in your hands.

Airtel Nigeria announced the launch of its Web Data Calculator on Wednesday, a free digital tool hosted on the company's website that lets subscribers estimate how much data their daily online habits actually consume.

The tool estimates data usage based on common internet activities.

The announcement came via a statement from the company's Director of Corporate Communications and CSR, Femi Adeniran, and arrives weeks after MTN opened its own data billing process to public scrutiny through an initiative it called "Data on Trial", a move that invited Nigerians to examine how data is consumed and billed on its network.

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The back-to-back moves from both operators signal something of a shift in how Nigerian telecoms are responding to subscriber frustration. For years, the most common complaint has been that data disappears too quickly, and nobody explains where it goes.

The Nigerian Communications Commission has repeatedly pointed to background app activity, automatic updates, cloud syncing, and high-definition video streaming as the main culprits, but that explanation has done little to satisfy subscribers who feel they are not getting what they pay for.

CSR, Femi Adeniran, Airtel Nigeria

Airtel's calculator is a direct response to that gap. Rather than asking customers to take the network's word for it, the tool allows users to model their own usage and see estimated data costs attached to specific activities like video streaming, social media scrolling, WhatsApp and Zoom calls, general browsing, and more.

The goal, according to Airtel Nigeria's Customer Experience Director Oladokun Oye, is to give subscribers the kind of visibility that makes choosing a data plan less of a guessing game.

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"We believe that trust grows when customers have access to clear information," Oye said, adding that the tool was built to help customers understand their usage patterns and make choices with greater confidence.

CEO Dinesh Balsingh framed it as part of a broader direction for the industry. The future of telecommunications, he said, would be shaped not just by network infrastructure but by how well operators help customers manage their digital lives.

CEO, Dinesh Balsingh, Airtel Nigeria

Nigeria recorded more than 13 million terabytes of internet consumption in 2025, a figure that reflects how deeply mobile broadband has embedded itself into everyday life, from remote work and education to entertainment and financial services.

Against that backdrop, tools that help subscribers decode their own usage are not only a customer service gesture but also an increasingly basic expectation.

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Here's how to use the Airtel Web Data Calculator

Head to Airtel Nigeria's official website and look for the Data Calculator. It is accessible from the homepage or through the data section of the menu.

Airtel data calculator

Once you are in, you will see a list of common online activities. Select the ones that apply to your typical day: streaming videos, scrolling through TikTok or Instagram, making video calls on Zoom or WhatsApp, browsing websites, and so on.

Airtel data calculator

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For each activity, input how much time you spend on it daily or weekly. If you are unsure, most smartphones track this automatically. Check your screen time or digital wellbeing settings for a reasonably accurate breakdown by app.

Airtel data calculator

The calculator will process your inputs and return a data estimate in megabytes or gigabytes, giving you a clearer picture of what your digital routine actually costs in data terms.

Airtel data calculator

Take that figure and hold it against the available Airtel data plans. The point is to find the plan that matches your real usage, not one that leaves you running out mid-month or paying for data you never touch.

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It takes about two minutes and could save you from the next frustrating conversation about where your data went.