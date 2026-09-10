The man who, in 1996, missed a bømb meant to take his life as Governor of Lagos clocks 73

The man who, in 1996, missed a bømb meant to take his life as Governor of Lagos clocks 73

The man who survived a bomb attack as Lagos governor in 1996 and gave Nigerians ‘Keke Marwa’ turns 73

Mohammed Buba Marwa, the former Lagos governor who survived a 1996 bomb attack and inspired the popular Keke Marwa tricycles, clocks 73.

Mohammed Buba Marwa turned 73, marking decades of military, political and public service.

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He survived a 1996 bomb attack while serving as Lagos State military governor.

The popular “Keke Marwa” name came from the tricycles introduced during his Lagos administration.

Marwa later became chairman of the NDLEA, leading Nigeria’s fight against drug abuse and trafficking.

For many Nigerians, the name Mohammed Buba Marwa immediately brings back memories of two things: a former Lagos governor who transformed parts of the state in the 1990s and the popular tricycle transport system that still carries his name — “Keke Marwa.”

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But behind the familiar nickname is the story of a soldier, administrator and public servant whose career has taken him from the Nigerian Army to state leadership and, decades later, the fight against drug abuse in Nigeria.

Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd.) clocked 73 on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, marking another milestone in a public service journey that has lasted for more than five decades.

Born on September 9, 1953, in Kaduna, Marwa grew up in a military family and followed that path, joining the Nigerian Army after his education at the Nigerian Military School and the Nigerian Defence Academy. He was commissioned into the Army in 1973 and went on to hold several military and diplomatic positions, including serving as Aide-de-Camp to former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Theophilus Danjuma, and as Academic Registrar of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

Mohammed Buba Marwa, the former Lagos governor

Before becoming widely known in Lagos, Marwa had already served as the military governor of the old Borno State from 1990 to 1992. He later served in diplomatic roles before returning to governance in Lagos State.

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In August 1996, during Nigeria’s military era, Marwa was appointed the Military Administrator of Lagos State, a position he held until 1999. His time in Lagos became the defining chapter of his public career.

One of the moments that shaped his Lagos story came on December 16, 1996, when a bomb exploded along his route to work. Marwa later described the incident as a bomb blast that narrowly missed him and remained one of the most unforgettable moments of his time as governor.

In an interview years later, he recalled that he had maintained a regular routine and did not initially believe the incident was an assassination attempt.

“Every day I normally leave my Isaac John residence to go to work at 8am more or less and I took the same route believing there was no threat,” he said.

Despite the attack, Marwa continued with his administration and became known for his aggressive approach to tackling some of Lagos’ biggest challenges at the time.

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His government introduced several initiatives that supporters still associate with his name, including “Operation Sweep,” a security operation aimed at reducing crime in the state, and “Operation 250 Roads,” which focused on improving road infrastructure. His administration also worked on public health, housing and other urban development projects.

However, one of the most lasting symbols of his Lagos years remains the tricycle transport system popularly called “Keke Marwa.”

The tricycles became associated with him because they were introduced during his administration as part of efforts to provide alternative transportation options for Lagos residents. Over time, the name “Keke Marwa” became a household expression, with many Nigerians using it long after he left office.

After leaving Lagos government in 1999, Marwa remained active in public life. Decades later, he returned to national prominence when he was appointed Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in 2021, taking charge of Nigeria’s fight against drug trafficking and abuse.

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At the NDLEA, Marwa brought the same enforcement-driven approach associated with his Lagos years, leading campaigns against illicit drugs and pushing for stronger public awareness around substance abuse.

Today, his name carries different meanings for different Nigerians. To some, he is the former military governor who brought visible changes to Lagos. To others, he is the man behind the famous “Keke Marwa” that became part of Nigeria’s transport culture. For many, he remains a public figure whose career has stretched across military service, governance, diplomacy and national security.