Husband breaks silence after Ivorian socialite was reported dead following BBL surgery in Nigeria

An Ivorian influencer, Fatim Bakayoko, has reportedly died in Nigeria after travelling to the country for what was initially reported as a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery.

Ivorian influencer Fatim Bakayoko has reportedly died in Nigeria after travelling to the country for personal care.

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Bakayoko’s husband has disputed claims that the Ivorian socialite travelled to Nigeria for BBL surgery.

The circumstances surrounding Fatim Bakayoko’s death remain unclear, and her body is still in Nigeria.

According to Scoop Afrique, the information about Bakayoko’s death was initially communicated by a source identified as a close family member of the influencer.

However, the news outlet later reported that Bakayoko’s husband dismissed claims that she underwent plastic surgery in Nigeria.

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According to her husband, Bakayoko travelled to Nigeria for personal care and not for a cosmetic procedure.

He did not disclose the nature of the personal care she sought or provide details of what led to her death.

The husband also revealed that Bakayoko’s body remained in Nigeria at the time he clarified.

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The exact circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear.

Bakayoko, who was based in Abidjan, was known for her work in the beauty and wellness industry and had built a following through her activities in the sector.

The conflicting accounts have since raised questions about the circumstances surrounding her trip to Nigeria and the events that preceded her death.