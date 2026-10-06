Advertisement

Husband breaks silence after Ivorian socialite was reported dead following BBL surgery in Nigeria

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 10:49 - 06 October 2026
Ivorian influencer, Fatim Bakayoko
An Ivorian influencer, Fatim Bakayoko, has reportedly died in Nigeria after travelling to the country for what was initially reported as a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery.
Advertisement

  • Ivorian influencer Fatim Bakayoko has reportedly died in Nigeria after travelling to the country for personal care.

Advertisement

  • Bakayoko’s husband has disputed claims that the Ivorian socialite travelled to Nigeria for BBL surgery.

  • The circumstances surrounding Fatim Bakayoko’s death remain unclear, and her body is still in Nigeria.

According to Scoop Afrique, the information about Bakayoko’s death was initially communicated by a source identified as a close family member of the influencer.

However, the news outlet later reported that Bakayoko’s husband dismissed claims that she underwent plastic surgery in Nigeria.

Advertisement

YOU MIGHT LIKE: Indian woman turns 11 years of growing her hair into a Guinness World Record for longest hair with 9ft-long locks (see photos)

According to her husband, Bakayoko travelled to Nigeria for personal care and not for a cosmetic procedure.

He did not disclose the nature of the personal care she sought or provide details of what led to her death.

The husband also revealed that Bakayoko’s body remained in Nigeria at the time he clarified.

Advertisement

The exact circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear.

Bakayoko, who was based in Abidjan, was known for her work in the beauty and wellness industry and had built a following through her activities in the sector.

The conflicting accounts have since raised questions about the circumstances surrounding her trip to Nigeria and the events that preceded her death.

READ NEXT: 5 Nigerian entertainers with unexpected journeys from classroom to fame

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Nigerians React to Football, Fun & Supreme Moments
Lifestyle
06.02.2026
Nigerians React to Football, Fun & Supreme Moments
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Nigeria
10-year-old, two others crushed to death on overcrowded boat trying to cross sea to UK
News
06.10.2026
10-year-old, two others crushed to death on overcrowded boat trying to cross sea to UK
More than 100 Nigerians in Canada want to write JAMB — here’s why
News
06.10.2026
More than 100 Nigerians in Canada want to write JAMB — here’s why
Dufil supports practical science education with laboratory equipment donation
Lifestyle
06.10.2026
Dufil supports practical science education with laboratory equipment donation
For the first time in 65 years, a man will die by firing squad for murdering 13 of his fellow soldiers
News
06.10.2026
For the first time in 65 years, a man will die by firing squad for murdering 13 of his fellow soldiers
Husband breaks silence after Ivorian socialite was reported dead following BBL surgery in Nigeria
Lifestyle
06.10.2026
Husband breaks silence after Ivorian socialite was reported dead following BBL surgery in Nigeria
25 killed in Ondo Air Force crash, Tinubu orders three days of national mourning
News
06.10.2026
25 killed in Ondo Air Force crash, Tinubu orders three days of national mourning