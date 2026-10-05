World Teachers’ Day: 5 Nigerian entertainers with unexpected journeys from classroom to fame

Today, as the world celebrates educators and recognises their vital role in shaping society and the lives of future generations, we take a moment to spotlight a rare set of entertainers who once stood in front of students before stepping into the spotlight.

While they are now known for their contributions to music, comedy, acting, and entertainment, their journeys to fame began, in part, in classrooms where they taught, mentored, and shaped young minds.

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Here are five Nigerian entertainers who worked as teachers before they became household names.

Patience Ozokwor

veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor

Many know veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor for her remarkable contribution to Nigerian cinema and her memorable roles on screen. However, before she transitioned to fame, Ozokwor had a career in education and worked as a teacher for four years.

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The actress attended the Women’s Training College in Lagos, where she obtained a National Certificate of Education (NCE).

Her background in education became one of the experiences that shaped her before she eventually found her way into the entertainment industry and established herself as one of Nollywood’s most recognisable actresses.

Niniola

Singer Niniola Akpata

Popular singer Niniola Akpata is another entertainer whose journey has a connection to the classroom.

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In a 2023 interview with The Sun, the singer opened up about her background in teaching and revealed that education was once a possible career path for her.

Niniola explained that her love for teaching was strong enough that, if she had not pursued music, she would have become an educationist.

She also disclosed that she gained teaching experience during her teaching practice at Clegg Girls Secondary School in Surulere, Lagos, before moving to her father’s school, where she worked as a supervisor.

“I taught during my teaching practice at Clegg Girls Secondary School, Surulere, Lagos. I taught there for a while before going to my dad’s school, where I became a supervisor before I went into music,” she had revealed.

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Denrele Edun

Media personality Denrele Edun

Media personality Denrele Edun also had experience in the classroom before becoming one of Nigeria’s most recognisable television personalities and entertainers.

Denrele was among those who completed their secondary school education before the age of 16. After finishing school, he ventured into teaching while waiting to continue his education.

Between 1997 and 1998, he taught Primary One, Primary Two and Primary Four pupils.

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The media personality also worked as a private tutor during the period, offering lessons to students outside the classroom.

His early experience with children and education came long before he became known for his distinctive personality, energetic appearances and career in television and entertainment.

Ali Baba

Comedian Ali Baba

Veteran Nigerian comedian Ali Baba also had a long list of jobs before finding his footing in the entertainment industry, and teaching was among them.

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The comedian has previously spoken about the different jobs he took on while trying to make a living and build his career.

His experiences ranged from working as a conductor, sand digger and truck loader to being a casual labourer, taxi driver, bakery worker, shoemaker, barber, deejay, tailor and street hawker.

Teaching was also part of the list, as Ali Baba revealed that he worked as a lesson teacher.

“I have been many things in my life: conductor, sand digger, truck loader, casual laborer, taxi driver, bakery worker, shoemaker, barber, deejay, tailor, lesson teacher, street hawker… So when you are fit and complete, and beg for money, it irritates me. Just so you know,” he had stated.

Akintunde Elijah

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Gospel singer Akintunde Elijah

Gospel singer Akintunde Elijah is another Nigerian entertainer whose journey to fame began alongside a career in education.

The singer revealed that although he had been singing for years before becoming widely known for his music, teaching was also an important part of his early career.