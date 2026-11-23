Nollywood actor Aki denies cheating on wife, says hotel receptionists can confirm he never brought women

Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, famously known as Aki, has strongly refuted online allegations of infidelity regarding his wife, Stephanie Promise.

Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, known as Aki, has denied cheating on his wife.

He challenged doubters to ask hotel receptionists whether he had ever received female visitors.

The denial follows unverified online rumours about his marriage to Stephanie Promise.

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Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, has denied claims that he cheated on his wife, Stephanie Promise, saying people who know him can vouch for his character.

"I have never cheated, and I will not cheat on my wife," he said, adding that he has a "pedigree" and telling doubters to ask anyone who knows him. He also challenged people to check the hotels where he has stayed, saying receptionists could say whether he has ever received female visitors. The comments followed about a week of online claims.

He spoke at an event in Edinburgh, Scotland, over the weekend, alongside his long-time colleague Osita Iheme, popularly known as Pawpaw.

Chinedu Ikedieze

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The allegations came from anonymous Instagram gossip accounts, including Cutie Julls and Gistlover, which claimed he was involved with another woman and said they had private chats.

None of the claims have been independently verified, and the woman has not been identified. Aki restricted comments on his Instagram page after the claims spread. Before his denial, he had posted a caption that many read as a response, but he did not address the specific claims at the time.

Aki, 51, is best known for the Aki na Ukwa films with Osita Iheme, which made them among the most recognisable duos in Nollywood.

READ ALSO: Veteran Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze receives special recognition from US university for his impact

His personal life has been in the spotlight before. He married Nneoma Nwaija in November 2011 and later announced that they were no longer together. In July 2024, he publicly introduced Stephanie Promise as his wife while celebrating her birthday and said they have two daughters and welcomed a son, Chidubem Ivan Chinedu Ikedieze, that month.

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