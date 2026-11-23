Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has defended his son, Yul Edochie, amid ongoing backlash over his second marriage to Judy Austin.

Pete Edochie has defended Yul, saying his son has never insulted his first wife, May.

The veteran actor claims award organisers exclude Yul because of his second marriage.

Yul's marriage to Judy Austin in 2022 sparked a public dispute with May.

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Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has defended his son Yul Edochie over the criticism he has faced since taking a second wife, saying he respects him for never insulting his first wife, May.

Speaking on Ugo Nwokolo TV, in a clip shared on Sunday, 22 November, the 79-year-old described Yul as a very tough young man who has stayed strong despite the insults. "He has never insulted his ex-wife, May, not even once," he said.

Pete also claimed that Yul is excluded each time awards are organised but is not bothered, and said he is focused on his life and doing very well. He called Yul the best voice in the industry.

“Look At My Son, Yul. He Is a Very Tough Young Man. Despite All The Insults He Has Received Since Taking a 2nd Wife, He Has Remained Strong And Continued Moving On With His Life. One Thing I Respect About Yul Is That He Has Never Insulted His Ex-Wife, May, Not Even Once, Despite… pic.twitter.com/BE0CFmVaWj — Somto Okonkwo (@General_Somto) November 23, 2026

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The veteran actor added that Yul has never come out to say the woman did this or that, which he described as the mark of a responsible person, and added that May has not said anything against Yul either. He did not name any awards body, and no organiser has responded.

Yul sparked national controversy in April 2022 when he announced that he had a son with fellow actress Judy Austin and introduced her as his second wife. The announcement fractured his marriage to May, his wife of about 17 years, who later filed for divorce.

Pete's own position has shifted. In an earlier interview with Chude Jidenowo, he said he was unaware of the second marriage, and he praised May at the time. May has maintained that she did not accept a polygamous marriage.

The dispute has been bitter at times. Yul once said on a podcast that May did something that pushed him into another marriage. May's lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, has alleged that Yul does not pay child support or school fees. Yul has not been reported to have confirmed these claims.

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The interview drew criticism. Many social media users argued that Yul insulted May by marrying a second wife without her knowledge, and saw Pete's comments as ignoring that.