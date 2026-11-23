Eguavoen may return to the Super Eagles dugout next year, replacing Eric Chelle when the AFCON 2027 qualifiers resume.

Austin Eguavoen could again be in line to take charge of the Super Eagles in a placeholder role, as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is currently in a contract dilemma with Eric Chelle.

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Eric Chelle on the brink as NFF faces crunch talks

Chelle has been Nigeria’s coach since 2025, but with his contract expiring in January 2027, questions remain about an extension.

Ideally, extension talks should have started, but that is not possible currently, as there is no permanent NFF board after the scheduled election was postponed.

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Although FIFA has installed a normalisation committee that will run Nigerian football until May 2027, the committee has no powers to award contracts beyond May 2027, putting Chelle’s future in doubt.

Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle is set to leave his role as Nigeria's coach

Also, with the Super Eagles' AFCON 2027 qualification hopes in serious jeopardy, it is highly unlikely that Chelle will be given an extended time till a permanent NFF board is elected.

Eguavoen to Nigeria's rescue

As a result, the normalisation committee will most likely consider appointing a placeholder for Nigeria’s AFCON 2027 qualifiers in March, which is where Eguavoen comes in.

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He was involved in a similar capacity last month for the Super Falcons in their Olympic qualifiers against Comoros and has done the same for the Super Eagles multiple times since 2006.

The former Nigeria international is the person the NFF runs to whenever the body wants to put someone in temporary charge of the national teams.

Augustine Eguavoen (L) during Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations game against Sudan in Garoua

He could now find himself doing the same job again from January 2027, if the NFF normalisation decides to let Chelle go.

Should the normalisation decide to go with Eguavoen, it will not be the first time the former Gent defender will be taking charge of a crucial AFCON qualifier.

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He was in charge of Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 qualifiers before Eric Chelle was appointed permanently.