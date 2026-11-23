Jensen Huang faces fresh scrutiny as reports link his former partner, Alice Huang, to a Chinese intelligence official

Jensen Huang faces fresh scrutiny as reports link his former partner, Alice Huang, to a Chinese intelligence official

A new report reveals Alice Huang maintained contact with a Chinese Ministry of State Security official while involved with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, raising national security concerns amidst ongoing DOJ and intelligence investigations into chip export breaches.

Alice Huang reportedly stayed in contact with an official linked to China’s Ministry of State Security for over a year while she was involved with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

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Huang previously led Megaspeed International, a Singapore-based Nvidia customer investigated over alleged smuggling of advanced AI chips to China.

US officials say they have not concluded that Alice Huang was a Chinese spy, and investigations are still ongoing.

The scandal has increased scrutiny over US export controls on advanced semiconductor technology sent to China.

The controversy surrounding Nvidia and its former CEO Jensen Huang has taken another twist after a new report claimed that Alice Huang, the woman linked to him in an alleged affair, was in contact with an official from China’s top intelligence agency.

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According to The New York Times, Alice Huang maintained communication with an official from China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS) from spring 2025 until fall 2026.

The report, which cited people familiar with intelligence reports, said the contacts happened during the period when Huang was involved in a relationship with Jensen Huang, who later stepped down as Nvidia’s CEO following the controversy.

Jensen Huang’s spokesperson declined to comment on the report, while Nvidia and the Chinese embassy in Washington have not immediately responded to requests for comments. Reuters also said it could not reach Alice Huang for her response.

Jensen Huang’s Nvidia controversy deepened as questions emerged over Alice Huang’s alleged contacts with China’s Ministry of State Security

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Before becoming linked to the Nvidia boss, Alice Huang was the head of Singapore-based Megaspeed International, a company that was once one of Nvidia’s major customers and accounted for billions of dollars in chip sales.

However, Megaspeed came under investigation by US authorities in 2024 over concerns that it may have helped move Nvidia’s advanced artificial intelligence chips into China, despite American restrictions on exporting such technology.

The latest report comes weeks after another New York Times investigation raised questions about whether Alice Huang had links to Chinese intelligence.

But US officials have so far been careful not to label her a spy.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche said earlier this month that the Justice Department had not reached a conclusion on whether Alice Huang worked as a Chinese spy.

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Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton also repeated that position on Sunday, saying the matter remained under investigation.

“Attorney General Blanche has been very clear that this is a matter under investigation, both Ms Huang and her company, for various matters,” Clayton told CNN’s State of the Union programme. “And I’m going to let that investigation play out.”

Alice Huang had previously led Megaspeed International, a company investigated over concerns involving Nvidia’s advanced AI chips

The controversy has also reignited debate in Washington over how the US handles restrictions on advanced semiconductor exports to China.

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Some lawmakers have questioned whether the government has been too relaxed in enforcing rules around powerful AI chips, which have become a major part of the US-China technology rivalry.

For some politicians, the alleged relationship between Jensen Huang and Alice Huang is not the main issue.

Louisiana Republican Senator John Kennedy said the bigger concern was the possible national security implications.

“The affair between the two itself is of less interest,” Kennedy told NBC’s Meet the Press.

“I hope he had a good time,” he added. “It was the most expensive sex since Helen of Troy.”

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