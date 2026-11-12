BREAKING: Manchester United finally sack Carrick amid relegation fears

Manchester United have sacked Michael Carrick with immediate effect.

The decision was confirmed on Thursday morning, ending the former midfielder’s short and difficult reign as head coach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

United have managed just one league win from 10 matches and sit 18th with only eight points.

The side also struggled in Europe and domestic cups, leaving Carrick under intense pressure throughout the campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

🚨💣 BREAKING: MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE SACKED MICHAEL CARRICK WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT. https://t.co/KcgPEGjSoN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 12, 2026

A heavy Champions League defeat at Como and a 3-0 home loss to Bournemouth had already put his position in serious doubt, but the club initially opted to give him more time.

Results failed to improve sufficiently, with a 4-4 draw against Aston Villa the final game before the international break.

Carrick arrived at Carrington as usual earlier on Thursday before being informed of the decision following meetings involving chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox.

The club is now expected to move quickly for a permanent successor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Image

Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as the clear frontrunner.