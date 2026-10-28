Nigerians have shared disturbing experiences with products they suspect were fake, including skincare, sanitary pads and medicines.

Nigerians have shared disturbing experiences with products they suspect were fake, including skincare, sanitary pads and medicines.

From genital Infections to deaths: Nigerians share their horrifying experiences with fake products

Have you ever bought or used a product you later suspected was fake? What happened? Leave a comment below.

Nothing beats the frustration of saving up for something you really need, only to discover it might be fake.

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Imagine buying a product to protect your skin, relieve your pain or feed your family, only for it to cause an even bigger problem.

We asked our community to share their experiences buying or using fake products in Nigeria, and the responses ranged from infuriating to heartbreaking.

One person said a fake condom left them with itchy genital bumps for two weeks. Another watched their younger sister cry in agony in a hospital after allegedly taking an antimalarial drug that burnt her skin.

But the most devastating entry was that of a respondent who said his neighbour died from drinking fake alcohol. “Pulse, my neighbour is part of the people who consumed fake alcohol in Ondo State. Today is his Fidau prayer. May his soul rest in peace,” they wrote.

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Someone else said their friend lost her sister after taking medicine they believed was fake. “The drugs peeled her skin till she died, and due to how long the drug was in her system, the doctors could not do anything.”

Here are some of their stories, but before you continue reading, click here to Join the Pulse Community.

1. The fake condom, sanitary pad and roll-on that caused weeks of itching and bumps

What really happens if you use a fake condom [MyFitBrain]

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One respondent said they developed itchy genital bumps after using a condom they later suspected was fake.

“I got vaginal bumps from a fake condom. It itched for about two weeks before I was told by a chemist that it was from a fake condom,” they wrote.

Several respondents said they had experienced irritation after using personal care products they suspected were fake.

Someone said their sister developed sores around her genital area after using sanitary pads she believed were fake. According to the respondent, their sister had been treating an infection for months, while their father suspected she had contracted it through sex.

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“My sister bought fake pads. She now has sores around her private part and has been treating an infection for months. Our dad now believes she got the infection from coitus.”

A similar case was also featured, but the respondent wrote that she switched to tampons. “Our sanitary pads are the worst right now; I had to switch to tampons because the irritation these pads cause me is no longer funny,” she wrote.

Another described finding something alarming in a pack of unused pads. “I used a particular brand of pad, and after I was done, I noticed the unused pads were attracting flies. I used a UV light on it and saw little worms.”

Two other respondents described developing painful lumps, itching and bumps around their armpits after using popular roll-on brands. They said the symptoms disappeared after they stopped using the products.

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2. When your skincare routine becomes your worst enemy

When your skincare routine becomes your worst enemy by giving rash [Shutterstock]

If you've ever saved up for a skincare product, you probably know the excitement of finally getting your hands on it. Now imagine that product leaving your face covered in a rash. I have been there and hate to remember the episode.

One respondent said they bought a vitamin C oil sold as Desaar and were still dealing with scaly, dry skin long after using it. “I bought fake desaar Vitamin C oil. Until now, my skin has not recovered from the scaly dry skin it gave me.”

Another said a face serum they had used before suddenly caused a severe rash, leaving them too self-conscious to show their face in public.

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Someone else reported developing eczema and hyperpigmentation after using what they believed was fake azelaic acid gel.

Another person said a body cream left them with black, itchy spots across their back, chest and face, forcing them to stop wearing clothes that exposed those areas.

One particularly frustrating discovery came after a buyer said they found out that the brand whose serum they purchased did not manufacture that product or supply products to Nigeria.

While we couldn’t independently verify the brand, Pulse Nigeria investigated the presence of Biore in Nigeria after the brand said it doesn’t officially distribute in Nigeria. We found it being sold in licensed pharmacies and listed by retailers Teeka4 and BuyBetter.

READ THE DETAILED REPORT HERE: Biore says it does not distribute to Nigeria. I checked some government-licensed pharmacies and found the product there

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3. The rice that turned red and the mayonnaise with a suspicious lid

Fake bama

When our respondent said they purchased Bama mayonnaise, noticed that it was slimy, inspected it, and found another company’s name underneath the lid, it wasn’t hard to believe.

Sometime last year, Amoy and Amoye soy sauces shook the internet.

Another respondent had a rather unfortunate experience with seasoning cubes.

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“My wife told me to buy Maggi and I did. After cooking with it, the whole rice turned red, and it was my wife's rice for her meeting with her friends. Let's just say I paid for and ate the rice myself.”

Then there was the baker who bought butter from a different vendor and discovered that it contained too much water.

The timing could hardly have been worse: they had a wedding cake to ice and decorate. The respondent described the experience as horrible.

4. When you start worrying about what is inside your food

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One community member said they found worms in a yoghurt drink they had purchased.

Another described becoming seriously ill after drinking orange juice they believed was fake, claiming they spent considerable money trying to recover.

“I got poisoned from fake orange juice. Spent so much just to recover; used oxygen therapy, milk, palm oil, almost every treatment possible. Despite not liking local medicine, I was seeking anyone I could find.”

A separate respondent said their mother nearly died after eating roadside pineapple. They alleged that their family later suspected chemicals had been used to make the fruit ripen faster.

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5. The medicine stories were even more heartbreaking

Among the submissions, the accounts involving medicines stood out for their severity.

One respondent said they bought antacids as someone living with an ulcer and had a frightening experience after taking them.

“I almost saw Master Jesus that night. It's no longer funny… our lives are all at stake,” they wrote.

Someone else described watching their younger sister cry in agony in a hospital after allegedly taking an antimalarial drug that burnt her skin.

A respondent also mentioned the deaths of people who allegedly consumed fake alcohol in Ondo State, saying a neighbour was among those who died.

Who is making sure these products are safe?

NAFDAC official display counterfeit and unregistered products.

After sharing their experiences, some respondents turned their attention to the people responsible for keeping unsafe products off the market.

One called on original brands to do more to educate customers about identifying counterfeit products. Another questioned whether the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) was doing enough.

“It's as if NAFDAC is not in existence again,” they wrote.

Their frustration reflects a bigger problem for consumers: how do you know what you're buying is genuine when the packaging looks convincing?

Buying from reputable sellers, checking product registration and inspecting packaging can help, although none of these steps guarantees authenticity.

Consumers can report suspected falsified or unsafe products to NAFDAC. Anyone who experiences a serious reaction should seek medical attention rather than rely on unverified remedies.

Ultimately, people should not have to second-guess every bottle of medicine, pack of sanitary pads or jar of skincare they buy.

Editor's note: These are personal accounts submitted by community members. The authenticity of the products and the reported health effects have not been independently verified. The accounts do not establish that any named brand sells counterfeit products or that a specific product caused an illness or death.