NAFDAC arrests two suspects at Lagos facility where expired drinks are repackaged for sale

NAFDAC arrests two suspects at Lagos facility where expired drinks are repackaged for sale

NAFDAC arrests two suspects at Lagos facility where expired drinks are repackaged for sale

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has arrested two suspects over the revalidation of expired drinks for resale at a facility in Lagos State.

NAFDAC says suspects used chemicals to remove expiry dates from drinks no longer fit for sale.

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The agency added that suspects sourced expired drinks from bars and clubs with bartenders’ help.

A video from the raid showed Martell, Hennessy, Don Julio and Glenfiddich bottles alongside chemicals and packaging materials.

The agency uncovered the suspected operation at Zamfara Plaza, BBA Trade Fair Complex, where the suspects used chemicals to remove expiry dates from drinks that were no longer fit for sale.

According to NAFDAC, the suspects visited different bars and clubs, where they liaised with bartenders to purchase expired drinks for the operation.

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A video released by the agency showed bottles of popular alcoholic beverages, including Martell, Hennessy, Don Julio and Glenfiddich, alongside chemicals and packaging materials used to refurbish the products.

#HappeningNow NAFDAC has uncovered a suspected counterfeit production facility at Zamfara Plaza, BBA Trade Fair Complex, Lagos State. Two suspects were arrested at the scene while allegedly revalidating energy drinks and popular wine and whisky brands. More details to follow shortly. — NAFDAC NIGERIA (@NafdacAgency) October 13, 2026