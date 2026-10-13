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NAFDAC arrests two suspects at Lagos facility where expired drinks are repackaged for sale

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 16:37 - 13 October 2026
NAFDAC arrests two suspects at Lagos facility where expired drinks are repackaged for sale
The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has arrested two suspects over the revalidation of expired drinks for resale at a facility in Lagos State.
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  • NAFDAC says suspects used chemicals to remove expiry dates from drinks no longer fit for sale.

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  • The agency added that suspects sourced expired drinks from bars and clubs with bartenders’ help.

  • A video from the raid showed Martell, Hennessy, Don Julio and Glenfiddich bottles alongside chemicals and packaging materials.

The agency uncovered the suspected operation at Zamfara Plaza, BBA Trade Fair Complex, where the suspects used chemicals to remove expiry dates from drinks that were no longer fit for sale.

According to NAFDAC, the suspects visited different bars and clubs, where they liaised with bartenders to purchase expired drinks for the operation.

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RELATED: READ NEXT: Cowbell, Peak milk, Coca-Cola, medicines and more: What NAFDAC said about the ‘fake products’ list

A video released by the agency showed bottles of popular alcoholic beverages, including Martell, Hennessy, Don Julio and Glenfiddich, alongside chemicals and packaging materials used to refurbish the products.

The discovery comes amid concerns over the circulation of counterfeit products in Nigeria, particularly beverages that may pose serious health risks to unsuspecting consumers.

READ NEXT: Nollywood star Ruth Kadiri raises alarm after buying fake product, says counterfeit goods are destroying Nigerian lives

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