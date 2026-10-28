Consumers can check product registration details and report suspected fake or substandard goods to NAFDAC.

Consumers can check product registration details and report suspected fake or substandard goods to NAFDAC.

How to check if a product is fake and report it to NAFDAC

Learn how to use NAFDAC's NAPAMS portal and Greenbook to verify product registration numbers, spot fake packaging, and submit complaints to protect consumer health in Nigeria.

Use NAFDAC's NAPAMS portal and Greenbook to check registration details, but remember that counterfeiters can copy legitimate registration numbers.

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Submit complaints through NAFDAC's reporting portal, official contact channels or a NAFDAC office.

Packaging photographs, batch numbers, receipts and seller details can help NAFDAC investigate suspected fake or substandard products.

If you bought a skincare product that left your face irritated, discovered that a medicine is not working as expected, or found a food product with suspicious packaging, you may wonder what to do next, especially if the packaging looks genuine.

A product carrying a NAFDAC registration number is not necessarily genuine. Counterfeiters can copy registration numbers from legitimate products, exposing users to potentially dangerous medicines, cosmetics and food.

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Beyond asking for a refund or warning people on social media, you can check its registration details and report their concerns to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Here is how to verify products and report suspected fake or substandard goods in Nigeria.

How to verify products

How to verify products

1. Check the NAFDAC registration number

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Before buying a regulated product, look for its NAFDAC registration number, manufacturer’s name and address, batch or lot number, manufacturing and expiry dates, and other required label information.

Check that the packaging is intact and that the product does not show signs of tampering, altered dates, spelling errors or suspicious differences in its label.

Be cautious if a product lacks required information.

2. Search NAFDAC’s online databases

Verify products through NAFDAC’s Automated Product Administration and Monitoring System (NAPAMS).

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You can check registration information through NAFDAC’s Automated Product Administration and Monitoring System (NAPAMS) .

Visit the website and use the available product registration search to look up the number printed on the packaging. Compare the results with the product’s name, manufacturer and other available details.

For medicines and other medical products covered by the database, you can also search the NAFDAC Greenbook , which provides information about registered medical products.

If a number returns no matching result, appears invalid or belongs to a different product, report the discrepancy to NAFDAC for verification immediately.

A successful database search doesn’t mean that the pack is authentic. Counterfeiters may copy valid registration numbers and use them on unauthorised products.

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Check the registration details alongside the packaging, manufacturer information and source of purchase.

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3. Check the product and seller carefully

Buy medicines from licensed pharmacies and reputable sellers. Be cautious of unusually low prices, broken seals, and inconsistent labels.

Compare suspicious packaging with information from the manufacturer’s official website or customer service, where available.

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If the manufacturer confirms that the packaging or batch details are inconsistent, preserve that information as evidence.

Also, storage problems, incorrect use and other factors may also affect its performance or unexpected reaction.

How to report suspected fake or substandard products

1. Submit a complaint through the Greenbook

Screenshot of NAFDAC GREENBOOK's webpage

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For suspected falsified, substandard or unregistered medical products, use the NAFDAC Greenbook reporting portal to report them.

The form requests the reporter’s contact details, product type, suspected problem and place of purchase.

You can also explain why you suspect the product and attach photographs, packaging and supporting documents such as receipts or invoices.

Provide the product’s name, batch number, expiry date, registration number and seller’s details where available. These details can help the agency investigate the complaint.

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2. Contact NAFDAC by phone or email

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You can also report suspected fake and substandard products through NAFDAC’s official complaints channels:

Complaints hotline: 0800-1-623322

Email: sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng

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When making a complaint, explain what appears suspicious, where the product was purchased and whether anyone experienced an adverse reaction. Include photographs and proof of purchase if available.

For an unexpected or adverse reaction to a medicine, vaccine or other medical product, you can also use the MedSafety app, available for Android and iOS , or the agency’s pharmacovigilance reporting resources .

3. Send an SMS or visit an NAFDAC office

NAFDAC’s Pharmacovigilance Rapid Alert System for Consumer Reporting (PRASCOR) allows consumers to report product-quality concerns and suspected adverse drug reactions by sending an SMS to 20543.

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The agency says the service is free on MTN, Airtel, Glo and 9mobile.

Alternatively, visit a NAFDAC office to make a complaint in person. Bring the product or its packaging, purchase receipt and other available evidence. A regulatory officer will document the complaint, and the agency may contact you for further information.

In all, keep the product and packaging intact where possible, and retain your receipt.

Avoid using a product you suspect is unsafe while seeking advice from a qualified healthcare professional. If you experience a serious reaction, seek medical attention promptly.