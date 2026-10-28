Federal Government and Nigeria Labour Congress representatives meet in Abuja to discuss workers' welfare and approve a ₦70,000 monthly transport allowance

Federal Government and Nigeria Labour Congress representatives meet in Abuja to discuss workers' welfare and approve a ₦70,000 monthly transport allowance

FG says 'Take ₦70k for transport first' as workers still wait for minimum wage talks

Federal workers will receive a ₦70,000 monthly transport allowance for six months beginning in November 2026 following a conciliation meeting between the FG and NLC. However, key issues such as the national minimum wage implementation date remain unresolved.

Federal workers will receive a ₦70,000 monthly transport allowance for six months beginning in November 2026.

The government also approved payment of peculiar allowance arrears from May 2026 and 19 months of health workers' allowance arrears.

Minimum wage implementation remains unresolved, although both parties agreed to immediately begin negotiations through a new committee.

The FG and NLC will meet again in one month to review progress, while issues such as tax relief, CONHESS adjustment and hazard allowances are still being processed.

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The Federal Government has approved a ₦70,000 monthly transport allowance for public servants across the country, but there's a catch, it will only last for six months, starting from November 2026.

The decision was reached on Tuesday after a conciliation meeting between the Federal Government and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Abuja, where both sides met to address growing concerns over the rising cost of living, workers' welfare and unresolved labour agreements.

While the transport support may come as some relief to many civil servants battling high transport fares and inflation, one of the biggest issues, the implementation date for the national minimum wage, remains unresolved.

₦70,000 transport support begins in November

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According to the memorandum signed after the meeting, the transport allowance will be paid across all levels of the public service for six months.

It stated:

"That transport intervention of Seventy Thousand Naira (₦70,000) commencing from November 2026 would be paid across all levels for a period of six months."

However, the agreement did not explain exactly when workers should expect payment or how the money would be disbursed.

The move comes as many Nigerians continue to struggle with the high cost of transportation following the removal of the petrol subsidy in 2023, which triggered increases in fuel prices and living expenses across the country.

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Government also approves outstanding allowance payments

NLC President Joe Ajaero participated in the discussions on workers' welfare, transport support and minimum wage negotiations

Beyond the transport intervention, the Federal Government also approved the payment of outstanding peculiar allowance arrears dating back to May 1, 2026.

Rather than paying everything at once, the arrears will be settled in three equal monthly installments beginning in November.

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The memorandum stated:

"The peculiar allowance has been approved by the Federal Government effective from 1st May 2026. The payment of the arrears would commence in November, 2026 in three equal monthly installments."

Although the approval has been granted, government officials did not disclose the total amount involved or how much each eligible worker will receive.

Health workers to receive 19 months' arrears

Public sector health workers also secured a commitment from the Federal Government.

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According to the agreement, 19 months of outstanding allowance arrears will be paid over three months starting from December 2026.

The memorandum stated:

"Nineteen (19) Months arrears of allowances for Health Workers to be redeemed within three (3) months with effect from December, 2026."

The government also said work is ongoing on the proposed adjustment to the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS).

The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) has been given three weeks to complete the financial assessment before the Presidential Committee on Salaries decides on the adjustment.

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Minimum wage talks still not settled

Federal Government officials and organised labour held talks aimed at easing the impact of rising living costs on Nigerian workers.

Despite reaching several agreements, the meeting failed to resolve one of labour's biggest demands, the effective date for implementing the national minimum wage.

Instead, both parties agreed to immediately set up a Minimum Wage Negotiation Committee.

The memorandum stated:

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"It was agreed that the Minimum Wage Negotiation Committee would be constituted and commence the meeting immediately. It should however be noted that there is a disagreement on the effective date of implementation."

The issue remains sensitive because although Nigeria's minimum wage was increased from ₦30,000 to ₦70,000 and signed into law, disagreements continue over aspects of its implementation.

NLC says discussions were productive, but...

Speaking after the meeting, NLC Assistant Secretary-General Chris Onyeka admitted that labour did not get everything it wanted.

"It was productive, but not as we had expected," he said.

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He explained that negotiations usually involve compromise.

"Sometimes you win some, lose some."

Onyeka also confirmed that the committee on minimum wage would include representatives of government, employers and organised labour.

Tax relief, hazard allowance still under review

The meeting also touched on tax relief for workers, but no final decision was reached.

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Instead, both parties agreed that the matter should be referred to the National Executive Council (NEC) because of its legal implications.

The memorandum stated: "Since tax is a statutory matter, the issue of tax relief for workers will be taken to the National Executive Council (NEC)."

For agricultural officers, the government said the list of beneficiaries for hazard allowance is currently being verified by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission before payments can begin.

FG, NLC to meet again

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The memorandum encouraged state and local governments to adopt similar interventions for their workers.

It stated: "State Governments and Local Governments are urged to key into the intervention process. Unions are equally enjoined to push for its implementation."

Both sides also agreed to reconvene after one month to assess how well the agreements have been implemented.