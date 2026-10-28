A City of Cities: Heineken celebrates Lagos' culture and style at Heineken Lagos Fashion Week 2026

Heineken returns to Lagos Fashion Week from October 29 to 31, 2026, celebrating ten years of partnership through 'City of Cities: Where Taste Rules' and the Nigerian debut of Heineken Studio.

Heineken returns to Lagos Fashion Week from October 29 to 31, 2026, continuing a decade-long partnership that has evolved beyond sponsorship into a platform for creative collaboration, cultural expression and shared experiences. Through City of Cities: Where Taste Rules, Heineken will celebrate the people, cultures and creative expressions shaping Lagos, bringing its presence to life across the Heineken Lounge, Heineken Runway Showcase, Heineken Studio and the After Party.

First introduced in Lagos in 2025, City of Cities: Where Taste Rules celebrates the diversity that defines the city, where different cultures, styles, communities and perspectives converge. From fashion and music to food, art and social experiences, Lagos draws its character from the people and influences that shape it. For Heineken, this reflects the many ways taste is expressed, experienced and shared.

Over the past decade, Heineken's partnership with Lagos Fashion Week has evolved through initiatives that explore the relationship between fashion, craftsmanship and taste. From the sustainable fashion focus of Woven Threads in 2022 and the Dyelab collaboration in 2023 to the H45 Collection in 2024 and the introduction of City of Cities: Where Taste Rules in 2025, each chapter has offered a distinct expression of the partnership.

In 2026, Heineken continues this legacy, creating new opportunities to connect with the people, ideas and experiences shaping contemporary Nigerian fashion and culture.

This year's Heineken Lagos Fashion Week theme, CRAFTED, provides a natural context for this next chapter, celebrating intentionality, artistry, craftsmanship and more considered approaches to fashion and sustainability. Reflecting this spirit, Heineken will bring its presence to life across the week through the Heineken Lounge, the Cruise Collection runway, Heineken Studio and the Heineken Studio After Party, creating experiences that extend beyond the runway.

Making its Nigerian debut, Heineken Studio introduces a new dimension to the brand's exploration of taste and innovation. Described as Heineken's Playground of Innovation, Studio explores new ways to serve and experience lager through experimentation, brewer expertise and discovery. Experiences such as Foam Infusions will invite guests to discover unexpected flavour combinations, bringing a fresh perspective to taste within the wider Heineken Lagos Fashion Week experience.

Speaking on the experience, Sandra Amachree, Head of Marketing and Communications at Nigerian Breweries Plc, said: “For a decade, our partnership with Heineken Lagos Fashion Week has been a meaningful expression of Heineken’s connection to fashion, creativity and culture. This year, with the continuation of City of Cities: Where Taste Rules, we are building on that legacy with experiences that celebrate the people, ideas and creative energy that make Lagos unique. The Nigerian debut of Heineken Studio brings a new dimension to this experience, inviting guests to discover new expressions of taste and innovation while connecting through a shared appreciation for fashion and culture. We look forward to another exciting chapter of this partnership and to celebrating the creativity that continues to shape Lagos.”

Through City of Cities: Where Taste Rules, Heineken continues to celebrate Lagos as a city shaped by diverse tastes, cultures and creative expressions. At Heineken Lagos Fashion Week 2026, the brand looks forward to another chapter of its partnership, bringing people together through fashion, taste and socialising.