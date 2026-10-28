A vehicle involved in the fatal crash involving a car in Governor Mohammed Bago's convoy is seen after the accident in Niger State

A vehicle involved in the fatal crash involving a car in Governor Mohammed Bago's convoy is seen after the accident in Niger State

Tragedy on the road as 4 FUT Minna students die in Governor Bago convoy crash

Four Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna students and a Government House driver have died after a vehicle in Governor Mohammed Bago's convoy collided head-on with another vehicle in Niger State. Police say investigations are ongoing.

Four FUT Minna students and a Government House driver died in a crash involving a vehicle in Governor Mohammed Bago's convoy.

The accident happened in Minna as the governor's entourage returned from a condolence visit.

Government House Director-General Dauda Chikuba survived and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Niger State Police confirmed the incident and said investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

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A tragic road crash involving a vehicle in the convoy of Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, has left four students of the Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna and a Government House driver dead.

The fatal accident happened on Monday at Gidan Mangoro, near Gidan Kwanu in Minna, while the governor's convoy was returning to the state capital.

According to reports, one of the vehicles in the governor's convoy, a Toyota Hilux carrying the Director-General of the Government House, Dauda Chikuba, collided head-on with another vehicle conveying five FUT Minna students who were travelling towards Bida.

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Four of the five students reportedly died on the spot. The driver of the Government House vehicle also lost his life in the crash.

Mr Chikuba survived the accident but sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

Emergency responders and residents gathered at the crash scene after the head-on collision claimed five lives.

Eyewitnesses said Governor Bago and members of his entourage were returning from a condolence visit to the Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, following the death of the Sagi Nupe, Hajia Aisha, when the accident happened.

One eyewitness blamed the speed of the convoy for the collision.

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“It was a head-on collision. We learnt that the convoy was at high speed when the accident occurred. It was a terrible accident.

“The Government House DG was immediately rushed to a hospital and may remain there for some time, while the corpses of the students were taken to an unknown destination,” the eyewitness said.

Road crashes involving convoys of top government officials have repeatedly sparked public concern in Nigeria, with many calling for stricter speed limits and safer driving practices for official escorts.

Governor Mohammed Bago's convoy returned from a condolence visit before one of its vehicles was involved in the fatal accident.

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Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, Superintendent of Police Wasiu Abiodun, said the crash is under investigation.

“The accident occurred this morning, and we are investigating it.”

The police spokesperson did not disclose the identities of those who died.