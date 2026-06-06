Days after launch, Enugu's new double-decker bus is caught in floodwaters, sparks debate online

Days after Enugu unveiled its new double-decker buses, a viral video showing one stranded in floodwaters has sparked debate over drainage, infrastructure and urban development

A viral video shows a state-branded Enugu commercial bus stranded in floodwaters on Nsukka Road following heavy rainfall.

The footage has triggered online debate, with some Nigerians questioning infrastructure priorities and others blaming blocked drainage channels.

The incident comes days after Enugu's newly launched double-decker buses attracted national attention and praise online.

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Days after Enugu State's newly unveiled double-decker buses generated widespread excitement online, a different kind of video from the state is making the rounds, and the mood has shifted considerably.

Footage circulating on social media shows vehicles stranded on a heavily flooded stretch of Nsukka Road following a downpour on Friday. Among the vehicles caught in the water was a state-branded commercial bus bearing Governor Peter Mbah's portrait, the same branding that appeared on the double-decker fleet that drew national attention just days earlier.

Commuters stuck inside bus as flood ground bus along Enugu road, Nsukka Olenemee. pic.twitter.com/2g0N5PjLkT — Idanssssssss (@Nimisioluwa) June 6, 2026

Passengers were filmed disembarking and wading through the flood, with one onlooker in the video directing them to relay the experience directly to the governor.

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"Come down and walk so that you'll tell Peter Mbah what you're passing through on Enugu road," the narrator said, switching between English and Pidgin.

He also took aim at the administration's signature development slogan, which was printed boldly on the bus: "Tomorrow is here!" The phrase, meant to project ambition and progress, landed differently against the backdrop of stranded vehicles and waterlogged streets.

Flood in Enugu State

The irony has not been lost on Nigerians online. The double-decker bus launch, framed as a step toward modernising public transportation in the state, had drawn comparisons to London's iconic red buses and positioned Enugu as a city with serious urban mobility ambitions.

The flooding videos have since reframed that conversation entirely, with commentators questioning the logic of investing in flashy new buses while the roads those buses are meant to travel remain vulnerable to routine rainfall.

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There’s now a CNG-taxis and double- decker buses now in Enugu state🥶 🔥 pic.twitter.com/q8pad0YJSg — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) June 4, 2026

The Nsukka Road flooding is not a new problem. Residents of the area have previously alleged abandonment by both local government and state authorities over what they describe as perennial flooding driven by a blocked underground drainage system along the Enugu-Nsukka expressway.

One resident was previously quoted saying the road had become a nightmare during rainy seasons for three consecutive years, with floodwaters regularly submerging the dual carriageway and spilling into surrounding businesses and filling stations.

Governor Mbah had, as recently as February, conducted a surprise inspection of the 44.1-kilometre Enugu-Ugwogo Nike-Opi-Nsukka road dualisation project, setting an October 2026 completion deadline. Whether that timeline holds, and whether it addresses the drainage failures at the root of Friday's flooding, remains to be seen.

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State

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The debate online has split in two directions: those holding the state government responsible for inadequate infrastructure, and those pointing to residents dumping refuse in drainage channels as a contributing factor.

Both arguments are circulating simultaneously, though neither has produced an official response from the Enugu State Government at the time of publication.

For now, the image of a governor's branded bus marooned in floodwater, beneath a slogan promising a better tomorrow, has done the talking.