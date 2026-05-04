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Nursing student who exposed hospital's poor conditions arrested as school demands N10 million

Gift Davies
Gift Davies 14:39 - 04 May 2026
Ifeyinwa Peace Okwudu (Left)
A nursing student who exposed poor hospital conditions in Enugu has been arrested, as her school demands N10 million in damages
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  • Nursing student Joy Ezeugwu has been arrested after exposing poor conditions at Uwani General Hospital.

  • Her school administrator is demanding N10 million, claiming emotional and psychological damage.

  • The hospital issues she revealed were fixed, but she now faces legal and institutional backlash.

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The case of Joy Ezeugwu, the nursing student suspended for exposing poor conditions at Uwani General Hospital, has taken a sharper turn.

Ezeugwu was arrested on Monday morning by a team from the Police Force Headquarters Annex in Enugu, acting on a petition filed by Ifeyinwa Peace Okwudu, the administrator of Ezzy College of Nursing, the same institution that handed her an indefinite suspension and finally expulsion in April, following her viral video.

According to reports, she is currently at the Force Criminal Investigation Department in Enugu, where she is writing a statement in response to claims made by Okwudu in the petition. Okwudu is demanding N10 million from Ezeugwu for what she describes as emotional and psychological damage.

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To recap: in late March, Ezeugwu posted a video during a night shift at Uwani General Hospital documenting the absence of electricity, running water, oxygen supply, cleaning staff, and fumigation, while a woman was actively in labour on the ward.

The video went viral, the Enugu State Government moved quickly to address the conditions raised, and the hospital had its electricity restored within days.

Five days after the video went up, Ezzy College of Nursing suspended her indefinitely from clinical duties.

"I am so broken," she said in a follow-up video at the time. "I didn't know my goodness would be punishing me so badly."

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That was April. It is now May, and rather than a resolution, Ezeugwu is sitting in a police station writing a statement, summoned at the instance of the same school administration that suspended her for blowing the whistle in the first place.

The conditions she exposed have been fixed. The hospital benefited. The government acted, and the student who made all of that happen is now facing a N10 million civil claim and a police interview.

Okwudu's petition reframes the entire sequence of events as a personal injury to herself, a reading of the situation that will strike many as difficult to reconcile with the public record.

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What Ezeugwu did, on camera and on the ward, was document a public health failure. What has followed since is a case study in how institutions respond when someone inside them decides to tell the truth.

We will continue to follow developments as they emerge.

READ NEXT: Outrage as Moniepoint says Nigerians lack the skills to fill the company's 500 vacancies

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