‘Tomorrow is here’: Enugu’s newly launched double-decker buses featuring governor Mbah turn heads online

Enugu State has unveiled new double-decker buses branded with Governor Peter Mbah’s image and the slogan “Experience Enugu, Tomorrow Is Here!”, sparking conversations online about the state’s transport transformation.

Enugu State has unveiled new double-decker buses as part of its transport modernisation programme.

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The buses feature Governor Peter Mbah’s image and the slogan “Experience Enugu, Tomorrow Is Here!”

Photos and videos of the vehicles have generated significant attention on social media.

The rollout forms part of the state government’s broader effort to improve public transportation and urban mobility.

The Enugu State Government has unveiled a fleet of double-decker buses as part of its ongoing efforts to modernise public transportation, with the vehicles drawing widespread attention online due to their striking design and branding.

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Photos and videos circulating on social media show the newly introduced buses wrapped in colourful graphics featuring the image of Governor Peter Mbah alongside the inscription: “Experience Enugu, Tomorrow Is Here!”

The buses, which many Nigerians have compared to London’s iconic double-decker vehicles, are expected to serve as part of the state’s expanding mass transit system aimed at improving mobility and enhancing the commuting experience for residents and visitors.

The unveiling is the latest addition to a broader transport reform programme under the Mbah administration, which has seen the introduction of new transit infrastructure, modern bus terminals and mass transit vehicles across the state.

Since assuming office, the governor has repeatedly emphasized transportation as a key pillar of his administration’s development agenda, arguing that efficient movement of people and goods is critical to economic growth.

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The branding on the buses has, however, become a major talking point online.

While some social media users praised the initiative as a sign of urban development and a step toward building a modern transport system, others focused on the governor’s image displayed prominently on the buses.

The slogan “Experience Enugu, Tomorrow Is Here!” has also generated interest, with supporters describing it as a reflection of the administration’s vision of positioning Enugu as a modern destination for business, tourism and investment.

The launch comes months after the state government rolled out a series of transport projects, including new bus terminals and mass transit vehicles designed to ease movement across the state.

Government officials have previously stated that the transportation reforms are intended to reduce congestion, improve safety and create a more organised public transport system.

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Enugu state governor, Peter Mbah

Videos of the buses have continued to gain traction online, with many Nigerians expressing surprise at the sight of double-decker vehicles operating outside Lagos and comparing the development to transport systems in major cities around the world.

For supporters of the initiative, the buses represent another visible symbol of the state's ongoing infrastructure drive. For critics, the discussion has centred more on the branding and whether public projects should feature the image of serving political office holders.